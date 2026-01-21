Multiregional Investment Platform – Romania

The European Investment Bank and the Regional Development Agencies of South Muntenia, North-West, North-East, Centre, South-West Oltenia and South-East are working together to increase energy efficiency and to improve business and tourism infrastructure in these regions.

Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Regional Development Agencies created a holding fund for the programming period 2021-2027 in the form of the Multiregional Investment Platform. The EIB manages €400 million on behalf of the Regional Development Agencies.

This holding fund is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.