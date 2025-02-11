Romania and the EIB

Our recent projects include funding energy initiatives, expanding financing for small businesses, and developing Europe’s first zero-emissions tyre factory. Partnerships with national commercial banks have lowered borrowing costs for small enterprises, while EIB-backed green investments in energy grid upgrades and infrastructure promote cohesion, growth, and sustainability.
1991
€ 18.14 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Romania by priority
EIB activity in Romania by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Romania
-
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
-
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
-
The things we take for granted: A faster commute for Monika
Monika lives in the western part of Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Every day, she commutes to work in the northern part of the city. Today, her commute is smooth and efficient, thanks to the relatively new Metro Line 5, which takes her from home to work in just 40 minutes. Before Metro Line 5 was operational, she had to take a bus to the nearest metro station and endure traffic jams, often uncertain if she would arrive on time. We supported the construction of Metro Line 5 and the purchase of rolling stock to operate it.
-
Chipping in with €1 billion
Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.
-
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
-
Rooftop transition
Logistics company WDP equips warehouses in Romania, Belgium and the Netherlands with EV chargers, rooftop solar panels to help tenants cut emissions.
-
Widening the waterway
Backed by EU funding, Serbia dredges up World War II wrecks to make Danube navigation safer and faster
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
