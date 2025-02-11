Romania and the EIB

Monika lives in the western part of Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Every day, she commutes to work in the northern part of the city. Today, her commute is smooth and efficient, thanks to the relatively new Metro Line 5, which takes her from home to work in just 40 minutes. Before Metro Line 5 was operational, she had to take a bus to the nearest metro station and endure traffic jams, often uncertain if she would arrive on time. We supported the construction of Metro Line 5 and the purchase of rolling stock to operate it.