Romania and the EIB

We have worked in Romania since 1991, modernising infrastructure, supporting small businesses, enhancing skills, and boosting economic and environmental resilience.

Our recent projects include funding energy initiatives, expanding financing for small businesses, and developing Europe’s first zero-emissions tyre factory. Partnerships with national commercial banks have lowered borrowing costs for small enterprises, while EIB-backed green investments in energy grid upgrades and infrastructure promote cohesion, growth, and sustainability.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Romania.

1991

START OF OPERATIONS

202

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

18.14 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

15

LOCAL PARTNERS

Last year’s EIB Group activity in Romania by priority

(In € million, last updated at previous year end)

EIB activity in Romania by sector since start of operations

EIB stories in Romania

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Romania and beyond.
  • 8 May 2025

    The things we take for granted in Europe

    We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 8 March 2025

    Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

    Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.

    Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure
  • 7 March 2025

    Security in every sector

    Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Security and defence Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 28 February 2025

    The things we take for granted: A faster commute for Monika

    Monika lives in the western part of Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Every day, she commutes to work in the northern part of the city. Today, her commute is smooth and efficient, thanks to the relatively new Metro Line 5, which takes her from home to work in just 40 minutes. Before Metro Line 5 was operational, she had to take a bus to the nearest metro station and endure traffic jams, often uncertain if she would arrive on time. We supported the construction of Metro Line 5 and the purchase of rolling stock to operate it.

    Transport Urban transport Urban mobility Diversity and gender Romania European Union Social infrastructure
  • 20 February 2025

    Chipping in with €1 billion

    Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.

    Mobility Transport Climate Technology Development solutions Austria Romania Germany The Netherlands France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 5 December 2024

    President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals

    Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------

    Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 25 November 2024

    Rooftop transition

    Logistics company WDP equips warehouses in Romania, Belgium and the Netherlands with EV chargers, rooftop solar panels to help tenants cut emissions.

    Climate Renewable energy Solar power Romania Belgium The Netherlands European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 September 2024

    Widening the waterway

    Backed by EU funding, Serbia dredges up World War II wrecks to make Danube navigation safer and faster

    Infrastructure Transport Western Balkans Romania Serbia European Union EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Get EIB support in Romania

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Small projects

For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

For large projects 
(exceeding 25m)

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

The EIB economic survey of investments in Romania

The EIB, with the help of dozens of academics, practitioners and policymakers, surveyed 12,500 firms and 500 big cities across Europe to find out what is driving or holding back investment.

Discover the latest results  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us directly at our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press Secretariat:
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

