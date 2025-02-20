They’re all around us, hidden in credit cards, mobile phones, cars and coffee machines. Semiconductors power the technologies we use every day. Few understand them like Maarten Dirkzwager.
In 2005, Dirkzwager was working as an advisor engineer in a tech multinational, when he got a call from one of the general managers, who told him: “I really like what you’ve advised. It’s different from what I had in mind. Why don’t you come work with me in Hong Kong and implement this idea?” And that is how Dirkzwager ended up working on semiconductors in Hong Kong.
This unexpected career move turned out to be pivotal for Dirkzwager. Today he is executive vice president and chief strategy officer for NXP Semiconductors, a world-leading chip designer and manufacturer based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
And that puts him at the centre of a sector vital to Europe’s digital and green transitions. The rise of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and self-driving cars is increasing the demand for semiconductors, pushing the industry to develop faster, more efficient chips.
It’s also why the European Investment Bank, the European Union’s financing arm, signed a €1 billion loan in two tranches in November 2024 and January 2025 to support NXP’s research and innovation in new technologies for the automotive, industrial and Internet of Things sectors in the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, France and Germany.
“NXP is one of the few chipmakers based in Europe and a highly sophisticated client with an impactful business,’’ says Jason Leoussis, the European Investment Bank loan officer who worked on the loan.
A global leader with a European heart
With a background in physics and fluid mechanics, Dirkzwager spent almost a decade in central engineering at Philips in the Netherlands, before moving to Hong Kong, where he was inspired by the city’s entrepreneurial energy and eagerness to grow.
“The approach was all about trial and error,” he says. “Trying things quickly, seeing what worked and moving on to the next idea.” NXP Semiconductors was born with this mindset, as a spinoff from Philips’s semiconductor division in 2006. “That’s when we shifted our focus to customers beyond Philips, serving the global market,” says Dirkzwager. “It was an exciting, hectic time.”
According to a McKinsey study, the global market for semiconductors could reach more than $1 trillion by 2030, up from $600 billion in 2021.
Today, more than half of NXP’s chip design, manufacturing and distribution serves the automotive market. About 25% goes to industrial and Internet of Things customers, and 17% to the mobile sector, including smartphones and tablets.
NXP’s research and development in chips for the automotive sector will be ready to be used in the market in about five years, and the work on post-quantum encryption will be ready for the market in 10 to 20 years. The semiconductor industry’s focus on the future ties in well with the long-term investment preference of the European Investment Bank, making the loan a good fit for both parties.
“The Bank was fast, efficient and competitive,” Dirkzwager says. “It’s a good feeling.”
Emerging technologies
Semiconductors, or microchips, are composed of tiny fragments of raw materials, like silicon, that are altered in a process called doping, which enables them to control flows of electricity. They’re the core components of almost every electronic device with an on-off switch.
“This loan is a good example of the European Investment Bank’s support for the EU Chips Act, which aims to strengthen the semiconductor market in the European Union and ensure a reliable supply of chips,” says Andres Gavira Etzel, a lead engineer at the Bank.
NXP researchers are working to make batteries safer and more efficient and to improve the so-called “edge devices” that enable artificial intelligence. They’re also developing security measures to protect data from future threats, like those from quantum computing.
Dirkzwager oversees these specialised technical areas, as well as managing the company’s global strategy. “In the end,” he says, “everything is connected.”
The project concerns the support of the promoter's RDI investments in a broad portfolio of semiconductor products in the area of Automotive, IoT, Mobile, and Communication Infrastructure. The investment will contribute to build state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem and will involve investment in five EU countries.