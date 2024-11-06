NXP EUROPEAN SEMICONDUCTOR RDI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project will support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in a wide range of semiconductor products in the area of Automotive, IoT, Mobile, and Communication Infrastructure. RDI investments will focus in particular on microcontrollers, application processors, communication processors, connectivity chipsets, analogue and interface devices, RF power amplifiers, security controllers and sensors.
The aim is to develop next generation of semiconductor devices and solutions. RDI investments will contribute to build state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem and will involve investment in five EU countries.
With the financing of this project, the bank supports the promoter to implement a sustainable European semiconductor RDI programme aiming at exploring new technological niches where EU can develop lasting competitive advantages and secure a technological edge over other regions. Consequently, it also supports the EU Chips Act whose scope is to strengthen the semiconductor market in the EU to ensure a secure and competitive supply of chips. The project also further advances knowledge spillovers within the sector and enhances the creation of skilled workers in the semiconductor industry. Demand for skilled labour is already high and could easily rise in the next decade.
Semiconductor RDI activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC (as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU).
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.