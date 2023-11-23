For many years, Crijn Bouman never understood why companies put so much time into making electric cars, while no one did much to improve the charging process. Driven by a passion for electric mobility, he decided to do something about it.

“I think electric mobility is starting to become mainstream,” says Bouman, an entrepreneur in electric charging systems. “Now, renewable energy is what’s being asked of all of us.”

To tackle the lack of ingenuity in charging systems, Bouman and two robotics experts created Rocsys in 2019 in Rijswijk, the Netherlands. The company is developing robotic arm equipment that connects charging cables to vehicles using touch sensors to mimic human actions. Its first-generation product, ROC-1, is now used in ports, logistics operations, and professional fleets.

It’s a technology that could go a long way towards enticing drivers to make the switch from fossil-fuel cars to electric vehicles – difficulties in charging are often cited as reasons people haven’t already moved to electric in greater numbers. Rocsys hopes that its robotic charging systems will make charging seamless and more convenient, encouraging more people to use electric mobility. That could have significant implications for climate change, because carbon emissions are currently growing in the transport sector worldwide, just when they need to be cut.

To finance the further development of its technology, Rocsys signed an €18 million loan in July 2023 with the European Investment Bank. The loan is part of the European Commission’s InvestEU programme, which aims to boost investments in innovation, social inclusion, and job creation.

Electric mobility goes mainstream with robotic charging

Crijn developed his first electric-charging company, Epyon, in 2005, making fast chargers for electric cars. He recognized that there was a lack of charging infrastructure, and a lack of industry standards. Crijn wanted to do more to contribute to electric mobility.

“When I started my first company, people said electric cars were impossible,” he says. “Nobody wanted to buy them.”

Crijn knew that attitudes would change if the technology improved. His latest company, Rocsys, had one initial challenge –– robotics come at a very high cost. With the ROC-1, the company's first product, he found a cost-effective solution to high-priced robots. It draws inspiration from wearable robotics in the medical field, specifically exoskeletons, which are powered devices that attach to a human body and contain actuators that aid movement.