Fund of Funds Agri Andalucia - Spain

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Junta de Andalucía have joined forces to support and promote the development of Andalusia's agricultural sector. The EU bank manages on behalf of Junta de Andalucía a guarantee fund of up to €23 million with the goal of providing financing of up to €100 million.

The fund helps to preserve and create jobs in two sectors – agriculture and agrifood –, which together generate more than 34% of employment in Andalucía where over 30% of the population live in rural areas.

The Fund of Funds Agri Andalucía is co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and Junta de Andalucía.

This fund of funds is part of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about the shared management funds and financial instruments.

