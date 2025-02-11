Poland and the EIB

We supported Poland’s first satellite programme, making a significant contribution to strengthening shared European defence and security. Once operational, the two Earth observation satellites will deliver high-resolution imagery for both civilian and defence use.
We are a reliable partner in Poland’s energy transition, providing strategic financing for large-scale infrastructure projects, including offshore wind farms and energy grids, to foster sustainable development and advance climate action.
1990
€ 91.56 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Poland by priority
EIB activity in Poland by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Poland
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
Track to the sea
Poland based, PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe upgrades and electrifies a 90-kilometre railway line, boosting freight and passenger transport to Gdynia’s port and the region
Finally safe
When southwestern Poland faced a devastating flood, the Racibórz Dolny reservoir protected millions, showing the power of better flood protection
President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals
Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------
Light leap
Polish company Vigo wants to boost European innovation in everyday devices by developing its photonics technology and infrared detectors
Poland and the EIB
Discover how the EIB supports sustainable development in Poland.
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Poland
