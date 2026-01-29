On a cold evening at a hospital in Zhytomyr in northern Ukraine, surgery goes on without a pause, despite fires and explosions that keep bringing in more injuries.

Every movement in the operating room must be planned and coordinated. “There is no place for panic,” says Viktor Pomyrlianu, medical director of Pavlusenko Hospital No. 2, located west of Kyiv. “You must stay focused, because a patient’s life depends on it.”

A new surgical unit, opened in May 2025, doubled the hospital’s capacity to treat patients and added state-of-the-art medical equipment and infrastructure.

This work was part of the European Investment Bank’s recovery programme for Ukraine, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“In Ukraine now, you cannot build a big hospital because it will be immediately attacked,” says Violaine Silvestro von Kameke, the European Investment Bank’s senior loan officer who leads the Bank’s recovery programmes. “You need to build small things. This costs more but it’s safer.”