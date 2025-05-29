Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Intermediated loans for SMEs, mid-caps and other priorities

We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for SMEs and mid-caps.

Four key benefits

Here are the key benefits of our intermediated loans for SMEs, mid-caps and other priorities

Attractive pricing

Our pricing reflects the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market.

Long tenors

Our financing terms consider the economic life of each project.

Signalling effect

The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.

Finance for small businesses

To small and medium-sized enterprises our intermediated lending partners provide funds in amounts up to €12.5 million.

Eligibility

Find out if financial support might be available to you

SMEs, mid-caps and local authorities Financial intermediaries
Who is eligible

Depending on the criteria agreed with a specific intermediator, the following final beneficiaries are eligible:

What is eligible

The intermediated loans are to finance small investments by:

  • SMEs and mid-caps into tangible and intangible assets, including purchase or renovation of assets, long-term working capital, etc.
  • Local authorities and public sector entities or private promoters of any size, in projects promoting at least one of the EIB’s priorities.
Financing options

Are you an SME or mid-cap looking for finance?

The EIB cooperates with a wide range of financial intermediaries that offer financial products targeting small and medium-sized companies (also including micro-enterprises)

Get finance  
Qredits
Who is eligible

As an intermediary financial institution:

  • Commercial banks
  • Leasing companies
  • National promotional banks or institutions
What is eligible

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.

Financing options
  • Loan for SMEs and mid-caps (L4SMEs)
  • Loan for other priorities
  • Microfinance

How to get a loan as a financial institution?

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

Is your project eligible for green financing?

The Green Eligibility Checker offers a simple and effective way for financial intermediary staff to assess the eligibility of their client’s small scale, standardised investment projects for EIB green financing.

The checker supports financial intermediaries in originating, appraising and reporting on green investments financed through the EIB’s intermediated debt products.

Access the Green Eligibility Checker  
©v2osk/Unsplash

Project cycle

A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
More details on the project cycle  

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

Building a green future

We have aligned all our financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement, a commitment that builds a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

Read more  

Further reading

Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.

  •
    29 May 2025

    Silicon Cyprus

    33East brings venture capital backing to Cyprus tech startups—and may reverse brain drain by bringing talented young Cypriots home

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Institutional SMEs Digital and telecoms EIF Artificial intelligence Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 3 April 2025

    Winning the gum game

    The cosmetics and food company Santis modernises factories and increases support for Moroccan farmers to better tap rising demand for carob gum.

    Agroindustry SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development
  • 3 December 2024

    A delicious solution

    With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.

    Venture capital & equity Oceans Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Climate Food industry Venture debt Climate action Spain Germany European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 2 December 2024

    Efficiency as a service

    By paying for outcomes rather than ownership, SMEs reduce expenses, improve efficiency, thanks to an innovative financing.

    SMEs Environment Climate change Climate Energy savings Decarbonisation Energy efficiency Climate action European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 28 November 2024

    Mycellium mince

    Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Food industry Venture debt Denmark European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 27 November 2024

    No oxymoron

    An ‘ethical bank’ redefines banking by supporting women-led businesses, projects in less-developed regions, and empowering refugees across Italy

    Social sustainability SMEs Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Italy European Union Social and territorial cohesion
  • 18 November 2024

    Adjustable antibodies

    France’s Fabentech is developing antibodies that adapt to mutating viruses with pandemic potential. The treatments could stop the viruses from spreading.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Health and life sciences Venture debt France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 8 November 2024

    Platforms for capital

    Capital Markets Union will boost securitisation and venture capital markets to increase investment in the real economy. Some European pioneers are already showing how this could work.

    Institutional SMEs Investor relations EIF Spain France European Union Capital Markets Union