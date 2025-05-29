Four key benefits
Here are the key benefits of our intermediated loans for SMEs, mid-caps and other priorities
Attractive pricing
Our pricing reflects the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market.
Long tenors
Our financing terms consider the economic life of each project.
Signalling effect
The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.
Finance for small businesses
To small and medium-sized enterprises our intermediated lending partners provide funds in amounts up to €12.5 million.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you
Depending on the criteria agreed with a specific intermediator, the following final beneficiaries are eligible:
- Micro-enterprises
- SMEs and mid-caps
- Large corporates
- National public sector agencies, departments, institutions and ministries
- Regional or local authorities
The intermediated loans are to finance small investments by:
- SMEs and mid-caps into tangible and intangible assets, including purchase or renovation of assets, long-term working capital, etc.
- Local authorities and public sector entities or private promoters of any size, in projects promoting at least one of the EIB’s priorities.
As an intermediary financial institution:
- Commercial banks
- Leasing companies
- National promotional banks or institutions
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.
- Loan for SMEs and mid-caps (L4SMEs)
- Loan for other priorities
- Microfinance
Project cycle
A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
