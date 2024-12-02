Advantages of servitisation

One promising solution to overcome these financial hurdles is servitisation, a business model that could bridge the gap between SMEs’ financial means and the need to adopt clean technologies. Servitisation, also known as pay-as-a-service, fundamentally shifts the traditional approach to business. Rather than selling a product outright, providers sell the outcome or associated benefit that product provides. For instance, instead of purchasing heating or lighting equipment, the customer pays for an agreed and specified level of warmth or light, while the provider retains ownership of the asset. This realignment shifts the focus from the asset itself to its performance and long-term use, incentivising efficiency and durability. In essence, we’re talking about a business model which can take us past quantitative growth and towards a qualitative economy.

For SMEs, servitisation offers clear advantages. The model eliminates the need for large upfront capital investments, allowing companies to pay only for the outputs they receive from the given technology. By converting large capital expenditures (CAPEX) into smoothed operating expenditures (OPEX), SMEs can significantly reduce their financial strain and increase their profits.

Energy, heating, cooling, kilometers, insulation, lighting, fatal heat recovery… this business model “as a service" has the potential to dramatically reduce energy consumption while accelerating the adoption of renewable energy sources and advanced energy-efficient technologies.

Through this approach, SMEs become empowered to decarbonise their activities while increasing their competitiveness. They access cutting-edge clean technologies without bearing the full cost of ownership, while simultaneously benefiting from long-term servicing, maintenance and upgrades provided by the solution provider.