Finance for innovation

Solas Capital, an investment advisory firm based in Zürich that specialises in energy efficiency financing, is advising the Solas Sustainable Energy Fund. The fund is classified as "deep green”, meaning that it fulfils the highest green classification of the EU Disclosure Regulation on sustainable finance. By providing financing to energy service companies, equipment manufacturers and project developers, the fund accelerates the decarbonization of the economy.

“Our vision is to support the move to a carbon-neutral society through the development of innovative financing solutions for energy efficiency and renewable energy integrated in buildings,” says Sebastian Carneiro, Solas Capital’s chief executive. “By understanding both the funding needs of our project partners, and the requirements of institutional investors, our team of energy financing experts is able to bridge the gap between investors and projects.”

The European Investment Bank plays a central role in bridging the financing gap for energy efficiency projects. It’s financing for energy efficiency is part of its €45 billion commitment to REPowerEU, a European Commission plan to cut Europe’s dependence on fossil fuel and accelerate the green transition.

“The support of the European Investment Bank, through its direct investment in the fund and also through the European Commission’s LIFE-programme, has facilitated the flow of funds into state-of-the-art technologies such as those developed by PAUL Tech,” says Carneiro.

The Bank committed €30 million of equity in Solas Capital's Sustainable Energy Fund in 2020. The European Investment Bank’s involvement helped Solas raise €220 million for the fund, to ensure that innovative solutions like PAUL Tech’s heating systems can be implemented on a broad scale. The fund is supported by the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) initiative, a financial instrument funded through the EU LIFE programme and set up by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission. PF4EE facilitates investment in energy efficiency technology in buildings and industry. In particular, it enables long-term debt financing for small and medium-sized businesses such as energy service companies. PF4EE also provides risk-sharing and expert support for increasing investments in energy efficiency projects in EU member states.

“This technical and financial support is essential to help specialized energy efficiency companies make these energy-efficient technologies accessible” says Marcos Tejerina, an energy efficiency expert at the European Investment Bank. “That contributes significantly to the reduction of energy consumption and the achievement of Europe’s energy efficiency and climate goals.”