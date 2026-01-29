REPowerEU and the EIB

- The €5 billion package aims to support the EU-based wind energy industry by providing counter-guarantees to banks, allowing them to issue more guarantees needed by manufacturers for new projects.
- The support is critical to foster job security and creation in the growing renewable energy sector and catalyse €80 billion in wind farm investments enabling around 32GW of newly installed wind power capacity.
- While historically an EU success story, the wind sector now faces challenges like uncertain demand, slow and complex permitting, and resource and workforce shortages.
- The European Commission's European Wind Power Action Plan aims to ensure clean energy transition goes with industrial competitiveness through a healthy and competitive wind energy supply chain, a secure project pipeline and a global level playing field.
- The plan called on the EIB to develop counter-guarantees to de-risk banks active in the wind sector, easing financial strain on wind energy manufacturers caused by an expanding order book and a set of macro-economic challenges.
- It is estimated that to reach the 45% renewable energy share target by 2030, installed wind capacity will need to increase to approximately 440GW. This is more than double the current capacity of 203GW. Reaching capacity targets would require €600 billion investment.
- The wind industry is a highly specialised and concentrated business. Only a few manufacturers with production facilities in the EU have the capacity, technology and know-how to manufacture and install the needed components.
- Without more EIB guarantees, manufacturers could face order limitations shifting production outside the EU, harming competitiveness.
- The package supports objectives of the European Green Deal, the Net Zero Industry Act, and REPowerEU for clean energy and EU-produced technology.
Eligibility
REPowerEU+ supports projects in the following areas:
- Renewable energy, energy efficiency and grid development
Expanding and accelerating financing of renewable energy projects, as well as targeted energy and sustainable transport infrastructure such as electricity grids and storage or electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
- Net-zero technologies and raw materials
Financing the manufacturing and production of key net-zero infrastructure for strategic green technologies and the extraction, processing and recycling of strategic raw materials crucial for the green transition.
- Workforce development
Investments in skills and training for the green transition, including workforce training, support for education systems and higher education institutions.
Get support
REPowerEU in action
-
First-ever EIB and Barclays partnership to back EUR 800m investment across Europe’s wind supply chain
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Barclays Europe have agreed a new cooperation to back EUR 800 million of new investment in the wind energy supply chain across the EU, helping manufacturers and suppliers deliver next-generation wind projects and strengthen Europe’s energy resilience.
-
France: EDF and the EIB announce the signature of €500 million financing contract to support the modernisation and the resilience of Enedis-managed public electricity grid
EDF (acting in its role as shareholder of Enedis, the public utility managing the power grid across 95% of France) has signed a €1 billion loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) . The loan will support Enedis’ investment programme, which aims notably to improve the network resilience to the impacts of climate change and the connection of decentralised renewable energy.
-
Poland: Electricity grid to get further upgrades with EIB loan payment of over €400 million to Orlen Group
The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed 1.7 billion Polish zlotys (€405 million) to electricity supplier Energa to improve and expand Poland’s electricity network. This is the third and final tranche of a 3.5- billion-zloty loan to Orlen for upgrades to power distribution grid in northern and central Poland.
-
France: EIB and Orano sign a loan agreement for €400 million relating to the project to extend the Georges Besse 2 uranium enrichment plant
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Orano have announced the signing of a loan agreement for €400 million intended to finance a part of the investments in the project to extend the Georges Besse 2 uranium enrichment plant located in Tricastin (Drôme/Vaucluse, France).
-
Spain: EIB and Banco Santander join forces to boost Europe's wind energy manufacturers
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Santander have signed a €500 million counter-guarantee agreement that Santander will use to create a portfolio of bank guarantees of up to €1 billion, expected to unlock €8 billion of investment to support wind energy equipment manufacturing companies in Europe.
-
EIB and EDP sign €700 million in loans to rollout renewable energy projects and to finance power grid expansion in southern Europe
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and EDP SA signed two loans totalling €700 million to finance the rollout of EDP Renewables’ energy projects in Portugal, Spain and Italy and the expansion and modernization of EDP´s electricity distribution networks in Spain and Portugal. EDP Renewables is a subsidiary of EDP SA
-
EIB provides €243 million to ERG for renewable energy development in Italy, France and Germany
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €243 million in financing to leading independent clean wind and solar energy operator ERG Group to promote the development of renewable energy in Italy, France and Germany. These operations will contribute to achieving EU renewable energy targets and help beneficiary countries to meet commitments made in their national energy and climate plans.
-
Czech electricity grid to get upgrade with €400 million EIB loan to utility ČEZ
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €400 million to Czech energy supplier ČEZ to upgrade and expand its electricity-distribution system across the country. The EIB credit will improve energy services and green power supply in the Czech Republic.
-
Spain: EIB and Naturgy agree a €1 bn loan to invest in solar energy and onshore wind projects
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Naturgy have agreed a €1 bn loan to support investments in new solar energy and onshore wind power stations, as well as to modernise and convert existing sites into hybrid facilities in Spain. A €400 million initial tranche of the total agreement was signed in Madrid. The loan will also be used, to a lesser extent, for investments in batteries for renewable energy storage.