The renovation is supported by grants from the Italian government, European Union funds under the Italian national plan for metropolitan cities, which is called PON Metro, and a €150 million credit line approved by the European Investment Bank in February 2023.

The city requested advisory support from the EU bank to devise a plan and make the most of these resources.

“Our comprehensive set of technical, financial and methodological advisory services will help the City of Rome implement and monitor this project in a timely manner,” says Alexander Linke, a senior advisor at the EIB who worked on the project.

That work was useful to city officials.

“The cooperation with EIB Advisory colleagues has helped the City of Rome face its challenges,” says D’Amico. “Their technical assistance has been crucial in translating even smaller building upgrades into lasting improvements to energy consumption, to the environment, and to the welfare of children.”

“It is,” she adds, “a truly win-win collaboration.”

Rome renovation gives old schools new coats

The City of Rome has worked hand in hand with local districts to identify priority buildings with existing energy audits and accessible full information. This way, they can focus on buildings that can be quickly updated, with little disruption to school attendance.

Like many young learners getting new clothing at the beginning of the school year, some of the schools in Rome will get new thermal insulation coats, with high energy efficiency. All the selected schools will get new windows, doors, lighting, updated heating systems. Newer builds will also be equipped with photovoltaics and heat pumps.

‘This is the biggest investment in educational builds in decades. Our partnership with the EU Bank helps the City of Rome step up its climate action for the sake of a green transition that heralds fresh opportunities for cities’, says Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome.

With this project, Rome aims to slash costs and emissions on its way to becoming net-zero by 2030.

“We are proud to support the City of Rome in this energy transition project through financing and technical assistance,” says Andrea Durante, who worked on the credit line for the European Investment Bank. “The investment will not only have a strong environmental impact, but also a tangible social impact, improving schools from the suburbs to the heart of the city.”