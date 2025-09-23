Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Loans for the private sector

Loans to private sector entities to finance projects or investment programmes aligned with one or more priorities of the EIB. These products include debt and hybrid debt financing to project finance.

Five key benefits

Here are the benefits of our loans for the private sector

Attractive pricing

Attractive pricing, reflecting the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market.

Long financing terms

Long financing terms that match the economic life of each project – typically up to 10 years for bullet loans, or the equivalent for amortising loans. For project finance, we can also manage maturities in excess of 30 years.

Bespoke financing

Loans can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination.

Project support

The EIB also offers expertise in the financial and technical aspects of preparing a project.

Signalling effect

Additionally, the EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.

Eligibility

Find out if financial support might be available to you

Who is eligible
  • Large corporates or groups
  • Mid-caps
  • Special Purpose Vehicles for project finance (including PPPs and Concessions)
What is eligible

Investment costs (typically over a period of up to three years, but can be longer), such as for research and development expenditures on facilities or activities. The EIB typically covers up to 50% of a project’s total cost.  These loans typically start at €25 million and in certain cases the EIB will consider lower amounts.

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under ours mandates  or third party resources.

Financing options
  • Corporate loans
  • Growth finance for mid-caps
  • Project finance loans
  • Corporate hybrid debt

Building a green future

We have aligned all our financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement, a commitment that builds a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Project cycle

A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
