Five key benefits
Here are the benefits of our loans for the private sector
Attractive pricing
Attractive pricing, reflecting the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market.
Long financing terms
Long financing terms that match the economic life of each project – typically up to 10 years for bullet loans, or the equivalent for amortising loans. For project finance, we can also manage maturities in excess of 30 years.
Bespoke financing
Loans can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination.
Project support
The EIB also offers expertise in the financial and technical aspects of preparing a project.
Signalling effect
Additionally, the EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you
- Large corporates or groups
- Mid-caps
- Special Purpose Vehicles for project finance (including PPPs and Concessions)
Investment costs (typically over a period of up to three years, but can be longer), such as for research and development expenditures on facilities or activities. The EIB typically covers up to 50% of a project’s total cost. These loans typically start at €25 million and in certain cases the EIB will consider lower amounts.
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under ours mandates or third party resources.
- Corporate loans
- Growth finance for mid-caps
- Project finance loans
- Corporate hybrid debt
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Project cycle
A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
Further reading
Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.
-
The missing link in Europe’s energy transition
Electricity grids need significant investment if Europe wants to meet climate goals and offer affordable green power to everyone
-
A gateway gets back on its rails
The Durrës-Rrogozhinë rail link in Albania is part of a 1 500-kilometre rail transport network connecting the Adriatic and Black seas.
-
Storing the Cyprus sun
New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential
-
From coffee talk to kilowatts
Pioneering initiative in Greece is recognized as world’s first female-led energy community
-
A lifeline for Serbia’s waterways
Serbia’s big push to modernize locks and improve key infrastructure on its waterways
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices