Fund of funds Emergency – Sardinia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Sardinia in Italy are working together to offer assistance to companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Regione Autonoma della Sardegna created a fund of funds for the programming period 2014-2020. The EIB manages €150 million on behalf of the region.

This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.

The fund is part of a multiregional platform designed by the EIB to set up similar financial instruments in other Italian regions.