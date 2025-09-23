Five key benefits
Here are the benefits of our loans for the public sector
Attractive pricing
Attractive pricing, reflecting the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market.
Long terms
Long financing terms that match the economic life of each project – which can sometimes exceed 30 years!
Bespoke financing
Loans can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination.
Project support
We offer expertise in the financial and technical aspects of preparing a project.
Signalling effect
The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you
- Sovereign states
- National agencies, departments, institutions and ministries
- Regional or local authorities
- Public sector companies (e.g. utilities)
Investment costs, typically over a period of up to three years, but can even be longer. The EU bank typically covers up to 50% of a project’s total cost with EIB loans starting at €25 million.
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Project cycle
A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
