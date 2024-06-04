For Rajmond and Agroloop, the new loan means more funding for technology development and production expansion.

“From the end of this year, we will be able to produce 3 000 tonnes of protein meal, 600 tonnes of oil, and 6 000 tonnes of fertiliser yearly,” says Percze. “But our vision extends beyond profitability, we want to be part of sustainable technological innovation and nurture talent in Hungary.”

Read more about three European guarantees that are powering the Croatian economy

Supporting Hungarian businesses

In 2021, Hungary was home to 892 106 businesses, with 99.89% classified as small or medium-sized. The backbone of the Hungarian economy, they account for 75% of total employment and generate 61% of value added.

But many small and medium-sized enterprises struggle to obtain finance. That limits their growth and competitiveness. It also reduces economic opportunities for the local population, especially in lagging regions.

More challenges followed Russia's attack on Ukraine, which created economic shockwaves in the region and hit the Hungarian economy hard. Small and medium-sized enterprises faced higher energy costs, shortages of basic and raw materials, increased transport expenses, and severe supply disruptions.