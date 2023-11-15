Roberto Stasi, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank, was writing a report from his office one morning in Luxembourg when he got a call from an entrepreneur looking for a loan from the EU bank to finance digital banking services for small businesses.

“It would be great if the companies that got the financing were in the Mezzogiorno,” Stasi replied. “This is where our help is needed most.”

The Mezzogiorno is the Italian name for the country’s south, including the islands of Sicily and Sardinia. Stasi was born in the south, in a region called Basilicata. Basilicata has a rich cuisine, ancient towns, amazing beaches and national parks, but it is also one of the poorest areas in the country.

The entrepreneur on the other end of the phone call was Amiran Tsintsadze, a Georgian who has lived in Rome and Milan since he was a child. He is head of digital lending and product management at illimity, Italy’s first fully digital and cloud-based bank. And the conversation led to EU financing that has been a big push forward for illimity.

“The European Investment Bank has been a catalyst for our funding,” says Tsintsadze.