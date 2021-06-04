ILLIMITY EGF ENHANCED SUPPLY CHAIN SUPPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Reverse factoring operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) of trade payables of Italian corporates and mid-caps, improving access to finance of their small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) suppliers, but possibly also mid-caps and large corporates.
The operation will allow an increase in the reverse factoring volumes available for suppliers to identified mid-cap and large corporate buyers enabling access to finance at favourable financing conditions for SME and mid-cap final beneficiaries.
The COVID19 pandemic constitutes an unprecedented challenge with very severe socio-economic consequences. One of the objectives of the EGF is to respond to the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic outbreak, by ensuring that SMEs in the participating Member States have sufficient liquidity available and access to finance to weather the rapidly unfolding crisis, and are able to continue their development in mid/long term. The project will be implemented in Italy, where SMEs are at a greater disadvantage when it comes to access to finance than elsewhere in the EU. Supply chain guarantees, by allowing a faster collection of the invoices issued by a client, are an effective tool to ease financing constraints that, especially in Italy, affect SMEs.
The EIB will require that Illimity Bank SpA take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs and mid-caps) meet the EIB's environmental standards and related EU/national legislation.
The EIB will require that Illimity Bank SpA. take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients (SMEs and mid-caps) meet the EIB's procurement standards and related EU/national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.