Jaime Celaya

“It is a very dynamic and active sector, with new technologies, new mechanisms, new techniques appearing day-to-day,” he says. “Every day, I learn something new and acquire more knowledge.”

In the coming years, Celaya will be working on Iberdrola’s ambitious plan to build an extensive network of 19 solar photovoltaic power plants and three onshore wind farms across Spain, Portugal and Germany. "We have an abundance of sunlight, water, and wind, which are the essential components for renewable energy production,” he says. “Investing in these resources and renewables is crucial for countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”

With nearly 2.2 gigawatts capacity, the new installations will have the potential to generate up to 4 terawatt-hours of electricity. This is equal to the average annual energy consumption of more than 1 million households. 70% of the plants will be located in rural areas affected by the industrial transition to net zero, and regions where the per capita income is lower than the EU average.

“We offer training to people in these regions, giving them the knowledge and skills to operate, build, and work in solar power plants and wind farms,” Celaya says. “The new projects will foster growth and employment in these areas, making it possible for them to develop more projects.”

Ensure a stable supply of energy

Incorporating renewable energy into our grids is difficult because they don’t generate electricity consistently. Unlike fossil fuel or hydro power plants that generate electricity on demand, solar panels and wind turbines rely on weather conditions and location. This means they produce varying and partially predictable amounts of electricity, making it hard for our energy grids to maintain a stable and consistent supply. This is the so-called renewable integration challenge.

To tackle this issue, some of Iberdrola’s photovoltaic projects will include hybridisation with a battery system — combining two different sources, like wind and solar, with energy storage to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply.

"With hybrid systems, we construct photovoltaic plants near a wind farm,” says Celaya. “When there's no sunlight, we can generate power with the wind. Also, when there's no wind, we can generate power from the sun. This way, we use the same infrastructure and avoid the need for additional construction. Using batteries, we can save extra energy from the wind and sun and put it on the market when there’s no wind or sun or when they’re not generating making power.”