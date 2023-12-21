© Smart Reporting

Take, for example, a thorax scan. Almost 40% of thorax scans are lung cancer screenings. In that case, a radiologist can simply select the template developed for that screening. The template includes preordained fields to input relevant information, as well as clinical background information and most recent research available on the topic. The radiologist doesn’t have to start their report from scratch.

And since the software is completely voice-controlled, doctors can do all this without a single click.

Digitalising healthcare

Fast forward almost a decade later, the company has expanded its scope beyond radiology and has been rebranded as Smart Reporting. It has more than 80 employees, including a significant number of clinicians, while its software has more than 15 000 users in over 90 countries.

The European Investment Bank is supporting Smart Reporting’s expansion with €15 million in venture debt financing, backed by the InvestEU programme, which helps innovative European companies mobilise investment and supports the European Union’s sustainability agenda.

Venture debt pays back like an equity investment, but it does not deprive a company’s founders of ownership. There’s still a lot of efficiency to be gained in the healthcare sector, and we see this software as a great step forward for the much-needed healthcare digitalisation,” says Gergely Krajcsi, the EU bank’s investment officer working on the project.

“Another reason why we’re financing the company,” adds Cristina Niculescu, the European Investment Bank’s life sciences specialist, “is because it has the potential to improve healthcare through a data-driven approach that makes diagnoses easier and more accurate.”

The company’s system “could prove very useful for less specialised doctors in smaller hospitals who will be able to pick a relevant template to assess the patient, allowing them to make more informed decisions and diagnoses” says Krajcsi.

Artificial intelligence and human doctors

The company says that its software can save up to 90% of the time doctors spend on documentation, as well as cutting 30% of the time referring physicians spend interpreting these reports. It’s literally a matter of life and death, after all. Research has shown that introducing standardised reporting in pathology led to a 4.3% reduction in patient mortality.