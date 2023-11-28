© AESC Anastasia Walch-Guinebert

“When there is an issue with the quality of product, we are the ones responsible for assessing the process and finding solutions to the problems,” she says. “This job allows me to have a positive impact on the environment and the world around me.”

With AESC planning to operate a battery gigafactory in Douai, in the Hauts-de-France, by 2025, her role will take on an even greater importance. In the first phase, the factory will produce advanced lithium-ion batteries for Renault’s ECHO 5 (the new electric version of the R5, Renault’s iconic city model from the 70s and 80s) and its crossover utility vehicle, the 4Ever. In its initial phase, the factory will have a combined capacity of up to 9 Gigawatt-hours, with the ability to power 200 000 electric cars each year.

Over time, the Douai site will grow even more, with three expansions planned. By 2030, the facility is expected to produce batteries for electric vehicle with an annual capacity of between 24 to 30 gigawatt-hours.

The European Investment Bank is financing AESC with €337.2 million in direct loans to the project, and up to €112.8 million in indirect loans to participating commercial banks, signed in September 2023.

“AESC is bringing their state-of-the-art know-how to France that will contribute to the sustainable development of the battery industry in Europe” says Olivier Kueny, a senior loan officer at the European Investment Bank who worked on the deal. “The project will also support the reindustrialization of the Hauts-de-France region, known as the new “battery valley”, and accompany Renault’s strategic transition.”

What is a gigafactory?

Gigafactories are colossal manufacturing hubs, where companies usually produce electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy storage solutions, and related technologies. They specialise in producing one popular product on a large scale, unlike regular factories which are smaller and may cater to a variety of manufacturing needs. In Douai, AESC’s gigafactory will focus on the mass production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

“There are various types of machines, producing products with unparalleled precision and working in extreme coordination,” says Walch-Guinebert, who trained with the best talents from Japan, China, the United States, and Europe to specialise in gigafactories through a dedicated AESC training programme.