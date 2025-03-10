Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

HEURA FOODS (IEU G)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/05/2025 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Heura Foods with €20 million in financing to develop innovative and sustainable plant-based food products
Related story
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
Parent project
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
21 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/05/2025
20240549
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
FOODS FOR TOMORROW SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 42 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the research, development and innovation (RDI) programme of Heura Foods, a start-up that produces innovative plant-based food products. It includes RDI capital expenditures investments to boost Heura's development capabilities, as well as RDI activities to develop new plant based food products, in several categories.

The project aligns with the Invest EU Main Priority Areas (MPPA) under the Research, Innovation, and Digitisation Window (RIDW) by contributing to the development of innovative and sustainable plant-based food product, thereby supporting the bio-economy area.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is aligned with the InvestEU objectives of (3) Environment and Resources, and (5) Research, Development and Innovation.


The Project is aligned with EIB Public Policy Goals (PPGs), notably, it supports: ' Innovation, digital and human capital' and 'Sustainable energy and Natural resources.' It includes RDI activities to develop new technologies, processes and innovative plant-based food products, enhancing EU industry competitiveness.


The operation supports a high growth SME and has a higher level of risk associated with the innovative products and processed supported. The supported RDI programme will generate knowledge that will be used to offer products with enhanced nutritional properties and improved climatic and environmental profile in relation to their baseline, hence providing benefits to society, that are not fully reflected in the prices obtained in the market.


Other benefits include a widened spectrum of products for vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian consumers, enhancing availability and variety of food options for this segment, with several benefits, including nutritional ones and alleged health implications.  The vast majority of Heura's products have a Nutri-Score of A, which shows the high nutritional value of the solutions offered. 


The EIB provides significant financial additionality with high-risk debt financing, crucial for scaling up the Company's (as defined below) operations. The Promoter benefits from the Green Deal Innovation finance product, overcoming challenges in accessing commercial loans due to limited track record and project risks. The proposed financing provides diversification and stability to the borrower's financing by providing alternative funding sources. The Company can benefit from a longer bullet-equivalent tenor and flexible availability period compared to what is available in the market. The EIB's involvement can also help attract private investors for future equity raises.


The financing provided by the EIB is additional to other sources since the investment operations would not have been carried out or would not have been carried out to the same extent by the implementing partner without support from the InvestEU Fund. 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project primarily concerns investments in RDI and capital expenditures that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) and that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope; it would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The environmental details of the project will be reviewed by the EIB during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the EIB requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 March 2025
8 May 2025
Related documents
12/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Heura Foods with €20 million in financing to develop innovative and sustainable plant-based food products

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
Publication Date
12 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236552656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240549
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
Other links
Summary sheet
HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
Data sheet
HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Heura Foods with €20 million in financing to develop innovative and sustainable plant-based food products
Related story
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
Parent project
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides Heura Foods with €20 million in financing to develop innovative and sustainable plant-based food products
Related story
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEURA FOODS (IEU G)
Parent project
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications