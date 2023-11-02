Wouter Bruins was looking for a real-world problem to solve.

For his master’s thesis in cell biology at Leiden University, he needed to come up with an idea that could potentially grow into a startup company. Bruins looked for inspiration among the farmers of his native Randstad region of the Netherlands. One day, a farmer was showing Bruins around the henhouse when he stopped and pointed to the chickens. “For every hen you see here, we killed a rooster, a male chick,” the farmer told Bruins. “And I hate that we are doing this.”

The farmer was referring to the estimated 6.5 billion male chicks culled globally each year, usually when they are barely a day old. Egg producers, which also breed laying hens, lack a quick, low-cost way to determine the sex of an embryo before the chick hatches. When the chicks finally do emerge, farm employees verify the sex and then remove the females. The males are promptly killed, either by being dumped in a shredder or, if lucky, in a gas chamber.

“From all the problems I wrote down from all the people I interviewed, I decided to go for chick culling,” Bruins says. “It’s a topic that combines technological and business challenges, but also ethics. When you see it, you feel in your stomach that this is not okay.”

Bruins hunkered down in his apartment in Leiden to work on a solution. He founded In Ovo with a fellow student in biomedical sciences, Wil Stutterheim, and the two have been working for the last 12 years on a fast, cheap way for farmers to determine the sex of a fertilised chick egg.

The result is the Ella machine, which can determine the sex of an egg from the ninth day of incubation by piercing the shell and extracting a tiny sample of fluid. The first machine was successfully tested in 2020, enabling 300 000 chicks to hatch without a single male being killed. Now, In Ovo is scaling up, and plans to have 10 machines running in the hatcheries of egg producers by the end of 2024.

“If you are a biologist and you understand genetics, and you have a connection with the agricultural sector, this is one of those obvious problems that need to be solved,” says Diogo Machado Mendes, a senior economist in the European Investment Bank’s bio-economy division. The EU bank is supporting In Ovo with a €40 million venture debt investment that is backed by an InvestEU guarantee.

Low-cost, fast tests

Ella is a line of machines that examines fertilised eggs as they whir along on a conveyor belt. Each egg is individually photographed and positioned to ensure that a tiny sample can be taken from the ideal spot. Ella then analyses the samples to determine the sex.

Here’s how the machine checks the sex of the chicks:

punches a tiny hole in the egg with a needle and removes a small amount of liquid from the sac where the embryo deposits waste. The hole is then immediately closed with glue;

determines the sex, in about one second, by using a mass spectrometer to test the sample for a unique biomarker that In Ovo discovered;

sorts the eggs by sex.

The female eggs are put back in the incubator until they hatch on the 21st day. The male eggs are sent to a separate company that uses them as an ingredient in pet food.

A typical hatchery produces about 20 million chicks a year, Bruins says. In Ovo’s challenge was making the tests cheap and accurate enough for hatcheries to implement them. While the technology to determine an embryo’s sex was available a decade ago, it was too expensive to use. “I almost felt by intuition that this could be pretty big,” he says. “It was something I could spend a lot of time on, trying to solve the issue.”

In Ovo is trying to develop the technology further to be able to test eggs on the sixth day, instead of the ninth. In addition to determining an embryo’s sex, In Ovo also monitors a chick’s health during the incubation period. The funding from the European Investment Bank will enable the company to further improve the machine, rollout more machines and support additional innovations for the poultry sector.

Sorting the eggs early not only avoids the culling of baby chicks, it also helps hatcheries significantly reduce energy consumption and space, as fewer incubators are needed to hatch the same number of female chicks. Hatcheries save a significant amount of manpower, too, because most chick-sexing is done by hand. The price of testing a fertilised egg is negligible, which is important in the high-volume, low-margin business of producing eggs for consumption.

“The culling of chicks is really harsh to see,” says Céline Rottier, the loan officer at the European Investment Bank working on the project. “But the question is, can you find a solution that farmers are willing to implement? I think they might have cracked the problem.”