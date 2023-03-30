Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)

Free electricity in the favelas

To halt illegal connections, Enel Brazil puts people in São Paulo’s favelas on its regular grid free of charge, promoting social inclusion and gender equality

Status
Date of entry
Approved
23 November 2022
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 422 million (EUR 397 million)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 200 million (EUR 188 million)
Promoter
ELETROPAULO METROPOLITANA ELETRICIDADE DE SAO PAULO SA
See more

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2022
Status
Reference
Approved | 21/12/2022
20210751
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)
ELETROPAULO METROPOLITANA ELETRICIDADE DE SAO PAULO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 200 million (EUR 188 million)
USD 422 million (EUR 397 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

This investment is an allocation of funds under the Enel Energy & Renewable framework loan, consisting of electricity distribution investments in Brazil. These aim to extend and modernise the network, add new renewable energy capacity to the network, reduce losses and improve quality and safety of supply.

The project consists of the financing of the modernisation and extension of the Promoter's electricity distribution networks in the São Paulo region and of the installation of new remote control systems and protections of the grid, with the aim of increasing the its reliability, resilience and reducing the level of losses, leading to better quality and safety of energy supply. A portion of the investment will also enable the connection to additional renewable generation units.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank reviewed the environmental and social capacity of the Promoter, including its organisation, processes and procedures, and deemed them to be good. Based on the information available, the programme is expected to have minor negative residual impacts and thus is acceptable for Bank financing from an environmental and social perspective. The Promoter undertakes to implement the project in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and in compliance with the national environmental legislation. Furthermore the programme does not entail components with significant, negative environmental and/or social impacts or requiring physical resettlement and/or impact on indigenous people in accordance with undertakings committed to under the Framework Loan 2020-0823. The Promoter undertakes not to allocate the Bank's funds to any components of the programme that require an environmental and social management plan (ESMP) before this has been sent for review to the satisfaction of the Bank.

The concession to the Promoter was awarded in a transparent and internationally competitive manner, the programme is not subject to public procurement rules. The procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Related documents
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)
Related projects
Parent project
ENEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY & RENEWABLES FL (LATAM)
Link to source
Summary sheet
ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151347429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210751
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)
Other links
Summary sheet
ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)
Parent project
ENEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY & RENEWABLES FL (LATAM)

Inside the project

How and Why

Providing legal electricity to the São Paulo favelas

Why

  • In Brazil, energy theft is around 15% and over 50% in the north
  • Residents in the favelas are socially excluded, living without legal registration
  • Nearly 34.8 million of Brazilian households are led by women, many of them in the favelas

How

  • Enel São Paulo provides electricity distribution at a subsidised price
  • With a legal electricity bill, residents have proof of address, giving them access to services previously unobtainable.
  • Energy efficiency measures, such as the renovation of electrical installations, and replacement of old appliances for more energy efficient models

Sectors & Countries

Brazil Climate and environment Global development Energy

Impact

Reliable, affordable, clean energy

The European Investment Bank granted $200 million to Enel São Paulo to reduce energy losses in its network and to improve the quality and safety of the energy supply in the São Paulo region.

PLAY VIDEO

2:09

custom-preview

Story

How to avoid energy loss and exercise citizenship

"If you go to the favelas and look up, you see all these cables connected to the power grid. Most of them are illegal."
Martina Cimarosa

associate investment officer, European Investment Bank

Brazil is the largest single energy consumer in South America, accounting for about 36% of total energy consumption in the region. But in 2020 alone, the costs of electricity theft amounted to BRL 6.5 billion (around €1.15 million).

Enel São Paulo begins its work in peripheral areas with a study of the social and economic context. The company identifies community leaders and integrates them into its “Leadership Network” project, in which it reaches out to communities and identifies local needs and challenges.

It then continues with a social diagnosis by studying the daily habits and energy consumption of residents. It recruits local leaders to encourage action in the communities, educating residents about the risks of clandestine connections, and building awareness of the safe and conscious use of energy.

Enel São Paulo also introduces energy efficiency measures to the residents of the favelas, such as the renovation of electrical installations, replacement of lamps and refrigerators by more energy efficient models.

Shutterstock

Listen to our podcast on climate energy solutions:

"The main objective of this project was to improve stability and reliability energy distribution in the favelas, but we ended up discovering that a majority of the households were led by women, which added a gender and a social integration perspective."
Moa Westman

gender specialist at the European Investment Bank

Opportunity for women

Women who receive emergency aid in the state of São Paulo represent 83% of total beneficiaries, according to the National Secretariat of Citizenship Income of the Ministry of Citizenship. This means that eight out of ten families in situations of greater social vulnerability are headed by women – who also pay their energy bills at the social tariff.

The projects developed by Enel São Paulo, especially those focused on social entrepreneurship and professional training, focus on women. These women have fewer opportunities, receive lower wages in the formal labour market, and are often victims of domestic violence.

“By encouraging social entrepreneurship, we give many women a chance to develop,” says Massotti. “They form productive groups and generate income from their entrepreneurial activities, while also building their self-esteem.”

These projects might also be considered as a way to address the global issue of the women’s underrepresentation in the energy sector. Women only account for 16% of the traditional energy sector, which sets a significant barrier to the sector going through a transformation process.

Enel Brasil

Why is energy efficiency important?

The electricity and fuel used to heat, cool and light buildings account for nearly 40% of energy consumption in Europe and are responsible for around 35% of greenhouse gas emissions. Buildings are the single biggest consumers of energy, so making them more efficient can have a big impact on the race to meet climate goals.

The challenge is immense. Nearly half of all European residential buildings were constructed before 1970, when materials, standards and techniques didn’t consider how much energy was consumed. Many of these older buildings will still be in use in 2050 and beyond. The European Commission estimates that 75 percent of buildings and housing could be made more energy efficient, while less than 1% of housing is renovated each year for energy efficiency.

Read what two experts in the field say about the importance of energy efficiency to stopping global warming.

"By regularising the connections in the favelas, we cut the energy losses that damage the supply chain and negatively impact paying clients, who bear a percentage of this damage in their energy bills."
Marcia Massotti

head of sustainability, Enel Brazil

Related media

30 March 2023

Fairness in the favelas

Brazilian power company promotes social and gender inclusion by providing free electricity to the favelas in São Paulo
Infrastructure Climate Climate action Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Climate and environment Energy
13 June 2022

Electrifying opportunities for women

Brazilian power company promotes social inclusion by training women to become electricians
Electricity Diversity and gender Education and training Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Social infrastructure Energy
14 November 2022

Solar power for rural Africa

ENGIE’s scaled up off-grid solar power model transforms rural energy access across Africa, tackling a major energy distribution challenge
Benin Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Energy
23 November 2022

The last green mile

Italy’s largest logistics operator replaces traditional vehicles with a zero-emissions fleet to deliver mail and parcels, cutting emissions
Infrastructure Cities Urban development Transport Climate Energy savings Climate finance Decarbonisation Renewable energy Energy security Sustainable transport Italy European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
Links
Summary sheet
ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL LATAM - BRAZIL DISTRIBUTION (FL 20200823)

Related projects and stories

7 October 2025

VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities

European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers. 

Agroindustry Agriculture and bioeconomy
3 October 2025

Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future

The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States -  EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.

Diversity and gender
2 October 2025

EIB Group appoints first ombudsperson to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being

The EIB Group has appointed Bálint Balassa as the Group’s first ombudsperson, who will serve as an independent, neutral resource, supporting staff in confidential conflict resolution.

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications