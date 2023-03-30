Free electricity in the favelas

Brazil is the largest single energy consumer in South America, accounting for about 36% of total energy consumption in the region. But in 2020 alone, the costs of electricity theft amounted to BRL 6.5 billion (around €1.15 million).

Enel São Paulo begins its work in peripheral areas with a study of the social and economic context. The company identifies community leaders and integrates them into its “Leadership Network” project, in which it reaches out to communities and identifies local needs and challenges.

It then continues with a social diagnosis by studying the daily habits and energy consumption of residents. It recruits local leaders to encourage action in the communities, educating residents about the risks of clandestine connections, and building awareness of the safe and conscious use of energy.

Enel São Paulo also introduces energy efficiency measures to the residents of the favelas, such as the renovation of electrical installations, replacement of lamps and refrigerators by more energy efficient models.