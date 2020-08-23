ENEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY & RENEWABLES FL (LATAM)

Reference: 20200823

Release date: 31 August 2021

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ENEL SPA

A framework loan to support investment promoted by ENEL's subsidiaries in Latin America for the period 2021-2024.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists into a Framework Loan to support investments promoted by Enel S.p.A. Group selected operating companies in Latin America in eligible renewable energy generation and energy efficiency programmes.

The operation supports EU policy objectives and development of the European private sector, in the field of sustainable energy and climate change mitigation/adaptation outside the Union, as well as primarily SDG 7 and 13 on Climate Action and on Affordable and Clean Energy. It is in line with national priorities and existing decarbonisation paths in Latin America countries and with the Promoter strategy to fight against climate change.

The operation has an excellent economic return considering the costs of implementation and operation, the economic value of the electricity generated/distributed and the positive environmental externalities. Through energy efficiencies and savings and the improvement of the electricity supply, the project fosters sustainable development in Latin America.

EIB advice ensures technical and economic quality of the investment through project-specific loan conditions, appraisal and monitoring. The Framework Loan structure provides flexibility to the Promoter investment plan as it does not require identification of projects to be financed ex-ante. Signature in tranches and disbursement in local currencies allows flexibility tailored to the Borrowers' financing needs.

Objectives

The operation would support the implementation of a number of renewable energy generation and energy efficiency programmes aimed at the addition of generation capacity from renewable sources and renewal, climate resilience, and technological upgrade of the electricity network in various countries in Latin America, primarily in Brazil, Peru and Chile. The operation is aligned with the EIB's priorities on sustainable energy and climate change, as laid out in the Climate Bank Roadmap. The market for sustainable energy infrastructure in the targeted countries is currently growing driven by the Paris Agreement commitments and existing decarbonisation paths. The project is expected to contribute to the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda, in particular the achievement of SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) and 13 (climate action), while mainstreaming job creation, empowerment of woman entrepreneurship and gender equality to address SDG 5 (gender equality), and thus contributing to the people, planet, prosperity and partnerships dimensions of the European Consensus on Development.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 873 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1800 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that help to mitigate climate change. Some of the projects, and in particular the renewable energy projects to be financed by this operation, are expected to require an Environmental Impact and Social Assessment (ESIA) under the relevant national legislation. However, if located within the EU, the renewable energy generation plants could fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required. With regards to the electricity distribution allocations, the majority of the schemes currently proposed comprise of medium and low voltage assets. Therefore, if located in the EU, they would fall neither under Annex I nor under Annex II of the EIA Directive. High Voltage lines and/or substations may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. Subject to their characteristics and cumulative impact, an environmental impact assessment may be required. Nonetheless, the Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the promoter to ensure the projects' compliance with national environmental, social and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives (i.e. Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC).

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, specially discarding any type of local content or local preference requirement at sub-project (allocation) level.

Status

Signed - 23/12/2021