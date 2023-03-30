“If you go to the favelas and look up, you see all these cables connected to the power grid,” says Martina Cimarosa, an associate investment officer at the European Investment Bank who worked on a loan to Enel São Paulo to extend and modernise its network. “Most of them are improvable. One of the main objectives of this financing to Enel São Paulo is to improve the quality of service by replacing network cables and adding extra equipment to improve efficiency.”

But no one was expecting the social and gender impact this initiative would have.

“The different scopes of this projects came as a surprise,” says Moa Westman, a gender specialist at the European Investment Bank. “The main objective was to improve stability and reliability energy distribution in the favelas, but we ended up discovering that a majority of the households were led by women, which added a gender and a social integration perspective to the project.”

The European Investment Bank granted $200 million to the Enel São Paulo to reduce energy losses of its network and improve the quality and safety of the energy supply in the São Paulo region.

Improving the quality to avoid energy loss and exercise citizenship

Brazil is the largest single energy consumer in South America, accounting for about 36% of total energy consumption in the region. But the rate of energy theft is around 15%, and it rises to over 50% in the north of the country. In 2020 alone, the costs of electricity theft amounted to BRL 6.5 billion (around €1.15 million).

Enel São Paulo begins its work in peripheral areas with a study of the social and economic context. The company identifies community leaders and integrates them into its “Leadership Network” project, in which it reaches out to the communities and identifies local needs and challenges.

It then continues with a social diagnosis by studying the daily habits and energy consumption of residents.

It recruits local leaders to encourage action in the communities, educating residents about the risks of clandestine connections, and building awareness of the safe and conscious use of energy.

Enel São Paulo also introduces energy efficiency measures to the residents of the favelas, such as the renovation of electrical installations, replacement of lamps and refrigerators by more energy efficient models.

“By regularising the connections in the favelas, we cut the energy losses that damage the supply chain and negatively impact paying clients who bear a percentage of this damage in their energy bills,” says Marcia Massotti, the head of sustainability of Enel Brazil. “With regularised supply, we also reduce the number of accidents with the electricity grid, due to the illegal connections, which cause short circuits in the network.”

But why would people accept being regularised when they could just keep getting free energy? If residents use less than a certain threshold of energy, they benefit from the “social tariff for electricity” a kind of social allowance that allows low income customers to have a lower energy tariff.