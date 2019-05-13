Batteries on wheels

"Our charging and energy management system helps minimise grid expansion costs by up to 70%, stabilising the power supply and improving the CO2 balance of an electric car by almost double."
The project will finance the growth of the company in the energy storage and vehicle-to-grid sectors in the period 2020-2023.
The company provides innovative charging and energy storage solutions for the mobility and energy industries. Its proprietary technology digital platform allows the integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into the power grid to charge and discharge their batteries along with stationary battery storage assets. This requires the aggregation and leverage of the energy storage potential of pools of EVs batteries as stationary storage devices in order to provide energy and power services to the electricity grid and thereby enabling "internet of storage" solutions.
The project concerns the installation of smart charging devices in residential and commercial/industrial facilities. As per Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, an EIA is not required for this project. E&S related topics will be investigated at appraisal.
The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Inside the project
Electric cars on the grid
- Power generated by renewable sources varies with the weather rather than demand. The batteries in electric vehicles can help balance mismatches and make better use of renewable power
- Electric vehicles are needed to reduce CO2 emissions from transport. Bidirectional charging greatly improves the CO2 balance of electric cars, making them even more sustainable and competitive
- An innovative European start-up with technology to make transport more sustainable that’s creating jobs
- The company’s innovative technology enables electric cars to contribute to the grid, as well as draw from it, turning them into batteries on wheels that can help stabilise the network and reduce the need for grid expansion
- By allowing electric cars to play an active role in the network, the technology dramatically improves their CO2 balance
- Founded in 2009, The Mobility House employs around 160 people in Germany, Switzerland and the US
"Thanks to thematic finance envelopes such as the InnovFin Energy Demonstration Projects facility or the CEF Future Mobility programme, the EIB, as Europe’s climate bank, has the right tools to support innovative companies like The Mobility House."
