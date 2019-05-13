Batteries on wheels

Thomas Raffeiner is chief executive of The Mobility House, a Munich-based company whose technology allows the use of electricity from parked electric vehicles to be fed into the electrical grid or used to power homes. This so-called “bidirectional charging” is viewed as an important step in the transition to renewable energy.

"Our charging and energy management system helps minimise grid expansion costs by up to 70%, stabilising the power supply and improving the CO2 balance of an electric car by almost double,” says Raffeiner. “We want to create a zero-emission future, and bidirectional charging is a good way to reach this goal."

The company’s charging and energy management technology, ChargePilot, is based on an open interface architecture which allows the remote and intelligent control of charging processes, according to the grid’s needs. The software monitors electricity peaks and off-peak hours, giving ChargePilot users the opportunity to decide whether and when to charge or discharge their batteries, depending on the demand for energy.

Excess generated power can be returned to the grid, optimising charging costs and grid performance. Even parked e-vehicles would have a role in this electrification revolution, since they would act as temporary energy storage devices.