Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)

Batteries on wheels

Financing the growth of an innovative company in the electric vehicle and energy storage sector.

Status
First signature
Signed
07/08/2020
Amount
EUR 15,000,000
Countries
Germany, The Netherlands, France
Sector(s)
Energy
See more

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 2,875,000
France : € 2,875,000
Germany : € 9,250,000
Energy : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/08/2020 : € 2,875,000
7/08/2020 : € 2,875,000
7/08/2020 : € 9,250,000
Link to source
Data sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Other links
Summary sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides The Mobility House with €15 million for smart charging technology
Related story
Green energy in cars brewing coffee

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/08/2020
20180604
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
THE MOBILITY HOUSE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the growth of the company in the energy storage and vehicle-to-grid sectors in the period 2020-2023.

The company provides innovative charging and energy storage solutions for the mobility and energy industries. Its proprietary technology digital platform allows the integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into the power grid to charge and discharge their batteries along with stationary battery storage assets. This requires the aggregation and leverage of the energy storage potential of pools of EVs batteries as stationary storage devices in order to provide energy and power services to the electricity grid and thereby enabling "internet of storage" solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the installation of smart charging devices in residential and commercial/industrial facilities. As per Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, an EIA is not required for this project. E&S related topics will be investigated at appraisal.

The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Link to source
Summary sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Other links
Data sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides The Mobility House with €15 million for smart charging technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Publication Date
3 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130222049
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180604
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
223763116
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180604
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Other links
Summary sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Data sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides The Mobility House with €15 million for smart charging technology
Related story
Green energy in cars brewing coffee

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides The Mobility House with €15 million for smart charging technology
Related story
Green energy in cars brewing coffee
Other links
Data sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Summary sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)

Inside the project

How and Why

Electric cars on the grid

Why

  • Power generated by renewable sources varies with the weather rather than demand. The batteries in electric vehicles can help balance mismatches and make better use of renewable power
  • Electric vehicles are needed to reduce CO2 emissions from transport. Bidirectional charging greatly improves the CO2 balance of electric cars, making them even more sustainable and competitive
  • An innovative European start-up with technology to make transport more sustainable that’s creating jobs 

How

  • The company’s innovative technology enables electric cars to contribute to the grid, as well as draw from it, turning them into batteries on wheels that can help stabilise the network and reduce the need for grid expansion
  • By allowing electric cars to play an active role in the network, the technology dramatically improves their CO2 balance
  • Founded in 2009, The Mobility House employs around 160 people in Germany, Switzerland and the US

Sectors & Countries

France Germany The Netherlands Climate and environment Global development Energy

Impact

Greener cars and more efficient grids

  • The funding supports activities in Germany, France, the Netherlands and other countries in Europe and promotes the expansion of renewables by allowing electric vehicles to be used for energy storage in the power grid and by making electric mobility cheaper.
  • The company’s non-proprietary and open technology has already proven successful. It is used in several future-oriented applications, which have demonstrated the benefits of integrating electric vehicles into the energy system, reduced CO2 emissions considerably and highlighted the possibility for electric car owners to generate revenues.
"Our charging and energy management system helps minimise grid expansion costs by up to 70%, stabilising the power supply and improving the CO2 balance of an electric car by almost double."
Thomas Raffeiner

CEO, The Mobility House

70%

reduction in grid expansion costs

Play video

1:54

custom-preview

Story

Clean energy in cars brewing coffee

"We want to create a zero-emission future, and bidirectional charging is a good way to reach this goal."
Thomas Raffeiner

Chief executive, The Mobility House

Thomas Raffeiner is chief executive of The Mobility House, a Munich-based company whose technology allows the use of electricity from parked electric vehicles to be fed into the electrical grid or used to power homes. This so-called “bidirectional charging” is viewed as an important step in the transition to renewable energy.

"Our charging and energy management system helps minimise grid expansion costs by up to 70%, stabilising the power supply and improving the CO2 balance of an electric car by almost double,” says Raffeiner. “We want to create a zero-emission future, and bidirectional charging is a good way to reach this goal."

The company’s charging and energy management technology, ChargePilot, is based on an open interface architecture which allows the remote and intelligent control of charging processes, according to the grid’s needs. The software monitors electricity peaks and off-peak hours, giving ChargePilot users the opportunity to decide whether and when to charge or discharge their batteries, depending on the demand for energy.

Excess generated power can be returned to the grid, optimising charging costs and grid performance. Even parked e-vehicles would have a role in this electrification revolution, since they would act as temporary energy storage devices.

The Mobility House
"Thanks to thematic finance envelopes such as the InnovFin Energy Demonstration Projects facility or the CEF Future Mobility programme, the EIB, as Europe’s climate bank, has the right tools to support innovative companies like The Mobility House."
Marc Agrain

Loan officer, European Investment Bank

Bidirectional charging investment boosts ChargePilot

81.7%

The sale of e-vehicles in Europe

Rose 81.7% in the first quarter of 2020

The Mobility House’s technology supports the rollout of electric vehicles along with their cost-effective integration into the power grid in Europe through bidirectional charging. It’s split between Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) applications.  

The company’s charging and energy management technology, ChargePilot, is based on an open interface architecture which allows the remote and intelligent control of charging processes, according to the grid’s needs. The software monitors electricity peaks and off-peak hours, giving ChargePilot users the opportunity to decide whether and when to charge or discharge their batteries, depending on the demand for energy.

Excess generated power can be returned to the grid, optimising charging costs and grid performance. Even parked e-vehicles would have a role in this electrification revolution, since they would act as temporary energy storage devices.

The Mobility House has proven that it is even possible to brew your own coffee with green energy derived from a parked e-vehicle’s battery.

©Antonie Kerwien/The Mobility House

Related media

13 May 2019

I Got a Job: Elizabeta and the car industry clean-up in Croatia

In Croatia jobs were scarce, so Elizabeta Žalac thought she would have to leave home to find work. But an EU investment helped keep this talented young engineer in her native country.
Croatia European Union Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Energy
13 December 2018

Austria drives car research

Powertrain R&D for Austria electric car aims to fight climate change and boost innovation, with hybrids and automated cars too
Mobility Transport Austria European Union Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
Links
Data sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Summary sheet
NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NEW CHARGING AND ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS (EDP)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides The Mobility House with €15 million for smart charging technology
Related story
Green energy in cars brewing coffee

Related projects and stories

7 October 2025

VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities

European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers. 

Agroindustry Agriculture and bioeconomy
3 October 2025

Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future

The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States -  EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.

Diversity and gender
2 October 2025

EIB Group appoints first ombudsperson to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being

The EIB Group has appointed Bálint Balassa as the Group’s first ombudsperson, who will serve as an independent, neutral resource, supporting staff in confidential conflict resolution.

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications