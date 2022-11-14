Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

Solar power for rural Africa

Scaled-up off-grid solar power transforms access to electricity in Benin.

Status
First signature
Signed
24/05/2022
Amount
EUR 5,000,000
Countries
Benin
Sector(s)
Energy
See more

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Benin : € 5,000,000
Energy : € 5,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2022 : € 5,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related press
Benin: Access to reliable and affordable off-grid energy to be transformed under new EIB – ENGIE Energy Access initiative
Related story
Solar power for rural Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
14 January 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2022
20200836
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
ENGIE ENERGY ACCESS BENIN SASU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 13 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the deployment of solar home systems in Benin. The solar home systems are composed of a solar panel, a central unit (including battery storage, an energy management system / charge controller and communication technology) and several appliances and will be sold on a payment plan basis to individual beneficiaries located in Benin under pay-as-you-go contracts.

The operation aims at facilitating access to energy for households and micro-entrepreneurs in Benin by financing the design, production, distribution, installation and payment plans of about 107 000 Solar Home Systems. These Solar Home Systems provide basic, clean energy services, such as lighting and phone charging to households without grid access, who otherwise have to rely on inferior and more expensive alternatives. The operation is expected to significantly improve the living conditions of the final beneficiaries and thereby generate high development impact

Additionality and Impact

The EIB financing will support the Promoter in providing clean and sustainable energy to currently un-electrified households in Benin, replacing the use of polluting fossil fuel alternatives. The operation thereby contributes to Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and sustainable economic development goals and is therefore aligned with the current and upcoming National Indicate Programme, as well as with EIB lending priority objectives.

Such clean energy solutions, as financed by this project, suffer from market failures linked to the non-internalisation of the climate, environmental, and health benefits from sustainable energy solutions, which inhibit a stronger uptake of solar home systems and result in an overuse of polluting fossil fuel alternatives.

SHS companies suffer from financing constraints due to the relative novelty of this business model and the credit risk from providing payment plans to low-income clients without formal employment. The resulting difficulty to raise funding restrains the possibility of companies to offer the PAYGo (lease-to-own schemes) which are critical for the affordability of SHS.

EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of their business and offer affordable rates to end customers. It is expected that the operation will create a very high social benefit, by providing clean and reliable electricity and replacing polluting and harmful off-grid alternatives. The promoter has a solid governance system in place which appears well suited for the governance risks of the promoter's business environment. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation is expected to have overall significant positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to households that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and mostly reliant on polluting and dangerous energy sources. Limited negative environmental impacts could arise from health and safety issues related to the inappropriate handling of batteries (notably at the time of disposal) and disposal of old devices (e.g. kerosene lanterns, candles, flashlights and generators for lighting). Considerable e-waste is only expected to arise from the operation in five to seven years and the Promoter is looking into potential e-waste handling schemes in the country/in the region, to ensure the maximisation of the re-use of components, whilst ensuring the appropriate handling of polluting items like batteries.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Link to source
Summary sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Other links
Data sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related press
Benin: Access to reliable and affordable off-grid energy to be transformed under new EIB – ENGIE Energy Access initiative

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Publication Date
22 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150639198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200836
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Data sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related press
Benin: Access to reliable and affordable off-grid energy to be transformed under new EIB – ENGIE Energy Access initiative
Related story
Solar power for rural Africa

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Benin: Access to reliable and affordable off-grid energy to be transformed under new EIB – ENGIE Energy Access initiative
Related story
Solar power for rural Africa
Other links
Data sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Summary sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

Inside the project

How and Why

Transforming access to electricity in West Africa

Why

  • Around 600 million people lack access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa
  • In Benin, only 40% of the population has electricity
  • Households rely on kerosene for lighting and cell phone charging, which are expensive, polluting and inefficient
  • Clean, sustainable energy sources like solar devices and solar home systems are expensive

How

  • Pay-as-you-go solution to unlock solar home systems for 20 cents a day
  • Customers don’t bear the full cost of the solar systems, such as  solar panels and mini grids
  • Deployment of 107 000 high-quality solar home systems in Benin

Sectors & Countries

Benin Global development Climate and environment Energy Social and territorial cohesion

Impact

Reliable, affordable, clean energy

The European Investment Bank signed a loan of €10 million to ENGIE Energy Access Benin, a subsidiary of ENGIE.

This will open up access to clean energy for an estimated 643 000 people in the West African country.

PLAY VIDEO

5:49

custom-preview

Story

Unlocking solar systems at less than 20 cents a day

"ENGIE Energy Access sells access-to-energy products to our customers on credit to make them affordable."
Gillian-Alexandre Huart

chief executive, ENGIE Energy Access

In Benin, there’s a significant disparity between access to electricity for urban residents (70%) and people living in rural areas (18%). About five million people lack access to electricity. Only 10% of households are currently using off-grid solar products.

Clean and sustainable energy sources like solar devices and solar home systems for off-grid households are expensive, a challenge to low- and medium-income households.

ENGIE Energy Access, the leading pay-as-you-go and mini-grids provider in Africa, provides a pay-as-you-go solution. Customers can make small payments to unlock the system for a day or week of usage at a time, until they have paid the full price and the systems are permanently unlocked.

This payment solution makes the affordability of basic electricity more accessible and affordable. Customers don’t have to pay the full cost of the solar system upfront and are able to repay the cost of the equipment over some years at less than 20 cents a day.

Off-grid solar power devices can also lead to a significant reduction in household air pollution by removing kerosene lamps from the picture, reducing health issues and accidents.

 

Listen to our podcast on climate energy solutions:

 

ENGIE Energy Access
"More than one million households don’t have access to modern and sustainable energy in Benin alone."
Hendrik Engelmann-Pilger

senior economist at the European Investment Bank

Off-grid solar power tackles energy distribution challenges in Africa

Off-grid solar energy solutions, such as solar home systems, offer immediate access to affordable, clean and reliable electricity in places where grid or mini-grid connections aren’t economically or technically feasible yet.

It tackles the “last-mile” distribution problem of bringing critical goods and services (such as lighting, mobile phone charging, radio, television, and refrigeration) to remote, rural communities using solar powered technologies.

“Ultimately, this new initiative will provide economic, social, education and health benefits for households and micro-entrepreneurs who cannot be connected to the national electricity network,” says Romain Constant, an investment officer at the European Investment Bank.

ENGIE Energy Access
"The operation will also promote private sector-led activity, economic diversification and job creation in Benin."
Romain Constant

investment officer at the European Investment Bank

Related media

14 November 2022

Solar power for rural Africa

ENGIE’s scaled up off-grid solar power model transforms rural energy access across Africa, tackling a major energy distribution challenge
Benin Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Energy
16 November 2022

Crisis to spur green transition

Most Europeans believe a climate transition is the best response to the energy price crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and feel those using the most energy should pay higher prices
United States Ukraine China United Kingdom North America Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Asia and the Pacific Energy
19 October 2022

Finance in Africa 2022: Navigating the financial landscape in turbulent times

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has completed its annual survey of banks in Africa in 2022, supported by Making Finance Work for Africa. In Finance in Africa in 2022: Navigating the financial landscape in turbulent times, the seventh report in this series, we surveyed 70 banks in sub-Saharan Africa between April and June 2022 to understand how the war in Ukraine is impacting banks and to learn their views on climate lending, gender lending and the accelerating digitisation of the sector.
Climate Digital and telecoms Diversity and gender Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
Links
Data sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Summary sheet
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related press
Benin: Access to reliable and affordable off-grid energy to be transformed under new EIB – ENGIE Energy Access initiative
Related story
Solar power for rural Africa

Related projects and stories

7 October 2025

VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities

European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers. 

Agroindustry Agriculture and bioeconomy
3 October 2025

Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future

The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States -  EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.

Diversity and gender
2 October 2025

EIB Group appoints first ombudsperson to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being

The EIB Group has appointed Bálint Balassa as the Group’s first ombudsperson, who will serve as an independent, neutral resource, supporting staff in confidential conflict resolution.

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications