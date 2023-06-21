Modern port infrastructure in Varna

The proximity of Varna port to the city is unhealthy for the population. With this project, we move it further to the interior of Lake Varna, a safe distance from the city.
Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna - a comprehensive trans-european network (TEN-T) port - for the storage, handling and export of grain cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria.
The aim is to generate substantial economic and financial benefits, such as: (i) providing efficient and low-cost access for domestic cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals to liquid international market via TEN-T networks and the Black Sea (ii) reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transporting agricultural commodities to the regions and destinations in most need to mitigate food insecurity and malnutrition. The rationale behind the development of the project consists of the positive synergy potential between the promoter's grain producing and export business and light commercial vehicles (LCV') freight transport capabilities, as well as sponsoring a project of regional importance in Northern Bulgaria.
The project supports two main policy priority areas under the InvestEU mandate. They are (i) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement; and (ii) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy,
The project supports the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures in accordance with EU transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement, in particular through the development of port facilities integrated in the TEN-T. It is aligned with the priorities of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and increases the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes by providing an optional route to transport Ukrainian agricultural commodities to exports markets.
The project addresses market failures related to under-priced transport and logistics externalities.
The financing of the project addresses other market failures and weaknesses, including: (i) imperfect competition, due to asymmetric information and (ii) failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of the project exceeds significantly the tenor of loans that are typically available on capital markets. In that context, the promoter is faced with a sub-optimal investment situation, as it cannot access long-term loans matching the economic lifetime of the project.
The project improves the competitive position of the agribusiness sector in Northern Bulgaria and maritime transport by increasing the capacity and efficiency to handle the related traffic. This incentivises modal shift from road to less carbon intensive transport modes, enables interoperability between transport modes and reduces the related logistic costs and externalities.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.
The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land, therefore, it is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the EIB's Guide to Procurement (GtP).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Inside the project
How and Why
Expanding and upgrading the port of Varna in Bulgaria
Why
- Bulgaria port is important to the supply route of food from Ukraine
- Bottlenecks lead to extra CO2 emissions and extra costs
- Maximum depth of the port limits large-volume vessels and cargo.
How
- Buildcom Group builds new port terminal that’s 13.5 metres deep
- New technical and administrative buildings, new railway and road access
- Modern system for grain storage and transport
- The loan is backed by the InvestEU programme.
Play video
3:05
This project will optimise transport routes on land and at sea, improving CO2 emissions. It ensures climate change mitigation, coastal management and flood prevention.
Related media
All hands on deck
Nature’s highways
Roads to connect Ukraine
Danube cleanup
Related projects and stories
New green financing model launched in Serbia
In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Small businesses on the front lines of security
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.