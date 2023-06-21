Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL

Modern port infrastructure in Varna

To reduce carbon emissions and cut congestion, a port in Bulgaria modernises its infrastructure

Status
First signature
Signed
27/06/2023
Amount
EUR 50,000,000
Countries
Bulgaria
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Transport
See more

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 50,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 25,000,000
Transport : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2023 : € 25,000,000
27/06/2023 : € 25,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Other links
Summary sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related public register
28/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related press
Bulgaria: InvestEU - EIB extends €50 million loan for a new grain terminal at Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Varna
Related story
EU delivers: New grain port terminal in Bulgaria
Related story
EU delivers: Renovating an historic university in Romania
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2023
20210337
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
BUILDCOM EOOD,OLIVA AD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna - a comprehensive trans-european network (TEN-T) port - for the storage, handling and export of grain cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria.

The aim is to generate substantial economic and financial benefits, such as: (i) providing efficient and low-cost access for domestic cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals to liquid international market via TEN-T networks and the Black Sea (ii) reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transporting agricultural commodities to the regions and destinations in most need to mitigate food insecurity and malnutrition. The rationale behind the development of the project consists of the positive synergy potential between the promoter's grain producing and export business and light commercial vehicles (LCV') freight transport capabilities, as well as sponsoring a project of regional importance in Northern Bulgaria.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports two main policy priority areas under the InvestEU mandate. They are (i) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement; and (ii) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy, 


The project supports the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures in accordance with EU transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement, in particular through the development of port facilities integrated in the TEN-T. It is aligned with the priorities of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and increases the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes by providing an optional route to transport Ukrainian agricultural commodities to exports markets.


The project addresses market failures related to under-priced transport and logistics externalities.

The financing of the project addresses other market failures and weaknesses, including: (i) imperfect competition, due to asymmetric information and (ii) failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of the project exceeds significantly the tenor of loans that are typically available on capital markets. In that context, the promoter is faced with a sub-optimal investment situation, as it cannot access long-term loans matching the economic lifetime of the project. 


The project improves the competitive position of the agribusiness sector in Northern Bulgaria and maritime transport by increasing the capacity and efficiency to handle the related traffic. This incentivises modal shift from road to less carbon intensive transport modes, enables interoperability between transport modes and reduces the related logistic costs and externalities.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.

The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land, therefore, it is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the EIB's Guide to Procurement (GtP).

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 June 2023
27 June 2023
Related documents
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
28/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III
Link to source
Summary sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Other links
Data sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related press
Bulgaria: InvestEU - EIB extends €50 million loan for a new grain terminal at Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Varna

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
22 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164251756
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210337
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Publication Date
22 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171836860
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210337
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Publication Date
28 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171391255
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210337
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related public register
28/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Other links
Summary sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Data sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related press
Bulgaria: InvestEU - EIB extends €50 million loan for a new grain terminal at Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Varna
Related story
EU delivers: New grain port terminal in Bulgaria
Related story
EU delivers: Renovating an historic university in Romania
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: InvestEU - EIB extends €50 million loan for a new grain terminal at Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Varna
Related story
EU delivers: New grain port terminal in Bulgaria
Related story
EU delivers: Renovating an historic university in Romania
Other links
Data sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Summary sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related public register
28/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

Inside the project

How and Why

Expanding and upgrading the port of Varna in Bulgaria

Why

  • Bulgaria port is important to the supply route of food from Ukraine
  • Bottlenecks lead to extra CO2 emissions and extra costs
  • Maximum depth of the port limits large-volume vessels and cargo.

How

  • Buildcom Group builds new port terminal that’s 13.5 metres deep
  • New technical and administrative buildings, new railway and road access
  • Modern system for grain storage and transport
  • The loan is backed by the InvestEU programme.

Sectors & Countries

Bulgaria Bulgaria Social and territorial cohesion

Impact

New terminal, new depth, export efficiency

  • Bulgaria responds better to growing demand
  • Country invests in sustainable transport
  • Buildcom Group’s Logistic Centre Varna EAD will manage transport and storage of grain at the port of Varna

€50

million

The European Investment Bank granted €50 million to Buildcom Group

Play video

3:05

custom-preview

Story

Expanding maritime transport and reducing air pollution

The Buildcom project will modernise Varna’s port, support food security, promote greener maritime transport, and boost economic growth in the region by improving access to the export market for local agricultural producers.

Expanding the port will also reduce road transport, shifting freight to less carbon-intensive maritime transport. This means cargo passing through the centre of Varna will decrease, improving air quality in the city and reducing noise pollution.

Shutterstock
The proximity of Varna port to the city is unhealthy for the population. With this project, we move it further to the interior of Lake Varna, a safe distance from the city.
Tsvetelina Gancheva

director of relations with financial institutions, Oliva AD

This project will optimise transport routes on land and at sea, improving CO2 emissions. It ensures climate change mitigation, coastal management and flood prevention.
José Rino

civil engineer, European Investment Bank

Why are ports important?

As around 74% of goods enter or leave Europe by sea, it’s crucial to invest in modern maritime infrastructure for both agribusiness and industrial cargo.

The European Commission tabled in June 2021 a 35-point action plan to boost the role of inland waterway transport. The core objectives are to shift more cargo over Europe's rivers and canals, and to facilitate the transition to zero-emission barges by 2050. This is in line with the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy, which set the goal of increasing transport by inland waterways and short sea shipping by 25% by 2030, and by 50% by 2050.

©Pavel Gospodinov/Getty Images

Related media

2 November 2023

All hands on deck

Ports in Bulgaria and Portugal are modernising to cut congestion and CO2 emissions, as well as moving Ukraine’s grain faster
Climate InvestEU Adaptation Sustainability Bulgaria Portugal European Union Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
29 June 2023

Nature’s highways

A plan to revive Lithuania’s inland waterways with electric barges could cut CO2 emissions by 14 000 tonnes a year
InvestEU Advisory Hub Transport Advisory services InvestEU Lithuania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
25 May 2023

Roads to connect Ukraine

Russian blockades make Moldova’s dilapidated roads key to moving grain out of Ukraine and aid in. Here’s how the country is upgrading its transport links
Infrastructure Transport Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Agriculture and bioeconomy Social infrastructure
12 October 2022

Danube cleanup

The removal of WWII wrecks in Serbia will enable safer and faster navigation along the Danube—that’s good for the environment and the economy
Infrastructure Environment Transport Climate Western Balkans Romania Serbia European Union EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
Links
Data sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Summary sheet
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
22/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related public register
28/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Related press
Bulgaria: InvestEU - EIB extends €50 million loan for a new grain terminal at Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Varna
Related story
EU delivers: New grain port terminal in Bulgaria
Related story
EU delivers: Renovating an historic university in Romania

Related projects and stories
19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications