Bulgaria’s ports are increasingly important staging points on the supply route of food from Ukraine to the rest of the world. But bottlenecks around the ports lead to extra CO 2 emissions and extra costs for shippers, transport operators, businesses – and ultimately consumers. That’s why one of the country’s leading grain trading and processing companies, Buildcom Group, is building a major new port terminal at Varna on the Black Sea coast.

“The maritime infrastructure in Bulgaria is outdated and with low processing capacity, especially at Varna,” says Tsvetelina Gancheva, director of relations with financial institutions for Oliva AD, the largest Bulgarian producer of sunflower oil and main subsidiary of Buildcom. “The maximum depth of the ports in Varna limits the flow of large-volume vessels, and the capacity for handling general cargo by the regional ports is severely limited.”

Buildcom Group will fix this situation with a €50 million loan from the European Investment Bank to its subsidiary, the Logistic Centre Varna EAD. The new terminal will allow the transfer of some port handling operations from its current location close to the city centre to a more remote location on Beloslav Lake near Varna.

The loan is backed by the InvestEU programme.

Adding a new terminal and new depth to the port of Varna

The lack of infrastructure at Bulgarian ports became urgent when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The port of Constanta in Romania was overloaded by an increase in Ukrainian grain, yet cargo couldn’t be shifted to Varna since it wasn’t equipped to deal with the extra ships and cargo.

The new project will modernise Varna’s port, support food security, promote greener maritime transport, and boost economic growth in the region by improving access to the export market for local agricultural producers.