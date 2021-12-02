A lifeline for northern Spain

COVID-19 dealt a particularly heavy blow to companies that rely on tourism or travel. For many, financing backed by the European Investment Bank has been a lifeline.

“We will have to work hard over the next few years and watch expenses closely,” says Rafael Ruiz, chief financial officer of the Barcelona Technical Centre, an engineering firm in Martorell, northwest of Barcelona, that has 148 employees and designs products for the automobile, aeronautics and railway sectors.

Ruiz’s company took out a €950 000 loan from the Institut Català de Finances, also called the ICF, the public Catalan bank for small businesses and entrepreneurs.