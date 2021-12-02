A lifeline for northern Spain

"The Bank is supporting small businesses in Spain more than ever."
- Catalonia represents 19% of total Spanish GDP
- With over 625 000 small businesses, Catalonia is the region with the highest number of small businesses, representing 18.4% of Spanish SMEs.
- Catalan small businesses struggled because of the COVID-19 downturn and needed support to keep going.
- EIB’s loan accelerates the deployment of ICF support at favourable conditions to a wider spectrum of small companies
"By receiving this loan, we have been able to keep paying salaries and cover other commitments, despite the drop in projects."
