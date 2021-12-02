Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
INSTITUT CATALA DE FINANCES PG II

A lifeline for northern Spain

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises and midcaps affected by the COVID-19 crisis mainly in the Spanish region of Catalonia. The Institut Català de Finances (ICF) is the public Catalan bank for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Status
First signature
Signed
22/07/1998
Amount
EUR 17,867,565.6
Countries
Spain
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Inside the project

How and Why

A much-needed support

Why

  • Catalonia represents 19% of total Spanish GDP 
  • With over 625 000 small businesses, Catalonia is the region with the highest number of small businesses, representing 18.4% of Spanish SMEs.
  • Catalan small businesses struggled because of the COVID-19 downturn and needed support to keep going.

How

  • EIB’s loan accelerates the deployment of ICF support at favourable conditions to a wider spectrum of small companies

Sectors & Countries

Spain

Impact

Investments to lift the economy

  • €1 billion available to steer small businesses through the crisis.
  • 2 000 companies qualified for loans
  • 50 000 people keep jobs, pay bills and survive during coronavirus downturn
"The Bank is supporting small businesses in Spain more than ever."
Alex Saz-Carranza

European Investment Bank loan officer

50,000

people

keep jobs, pay bills and survive during coronavirus downturn

Play video

2:03

custom-preview

Story

Responding to decline

"€250 million EIB loan to ICF"
 
"Help for 48 000 people"

COVID-19 dealt a particularly heavy blow to companies that rely on tourism or travel. For many, financing backed by the European Investment Bank has been a lifeline.

“We will have to work hard over the next few years and watch expenses closely,” says Rafael Ruiz, chief financial officer of the Barcelona Technical Centre, an engineering firm in Martorell, northwest of Barcelona, that has 148 employees and designs products for the automobile, aeronautics and railway sectors.

Ruiz’s company took out a €950 000 loan from the Institut Català de Finances, also called the ICF, the public Catalan bank for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Shutterstock
"By receiving this loan, we have been able to keep paying salaries and cover other commitments, despite the drop in projects."
Rafael Ruiz

CFO at the Barcelona Technical Centre

Backing the business platform

"There is a lot of uncertainty for the future, but with this loan we are now able to manage these uncertainties and make up for the drop in activities during the pandemic."
Luis Alonso

Chief financial officer of Atrápalo

We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for SMEs and mid-caps.

By partnering with IFC, EIB financing can reach businesses that would not usually have access to its favourable terms, because they’re too small or too risky.

Here are some benefits of our intermediated loans for small businesses:

  • Attractive pricing: our pricing reflect the Bank’s advantageous funding conditions on the market
  • Long tenors: our financing terms consider the economic life of each projects
  • Signalling effect: the Bank’s financing in often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors
Atrápalo

The extra financing came just in time for companies such as Atrápalo, an online travel agency based in Barcelona that employs 220 people. Atrápalo took out a €500 000 loan from the Catalan public bank to help pay its staff and prepare for the unexpected.

Are you an SME or mid-cap looking for finance?

We benefit from our partners’ expertise, local knowledge and proximity to the projects themselves.

Discover our financial intermediaries in your country

Related media

2 December 2021

To grow big, support small

Two innovative companies get back on their feet and empower other small businesses, backed by the European Guarantee Fund
Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Transport Venture debt Italy Austria Spain Germany Poland France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
8 March 2016

EFSI and small firms: When the Rhine feeds its tributaries

How Europe’s big investment plan reaches small companies
SMEs InvestEU EFSI impact Germany Bulgaria Czechia European Union
Links
Data sheet
Related projects and stories
23 September 2025

The missing link in Europe’s energy transition

Electricity grids need significant investment if Europe wants to meet climate goals and offer affordable green power to everyone

Electricity Spain Belgium Poland France European Union Energy
18 September 2025

A gateway gets back on its rails

The Durrës-Rrogozhinë rail link in Albania is part of a 1 500-kilometre rail transport network connecting the Adriatic and Black seas.

Transport Climate Albania EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
11 September 2025

Storing the Cyprus sun

New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential

Environment Health and life sciences Climate Technology Development solutions Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy

