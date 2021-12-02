It is often said that small businesses are the backbone of the European economy. It’s no wonder. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent 99% of all businesses in the European Union, employing more than 100 million people. But these companies have been hit hard by the pandemic. Between 70% and 80% experienced a serious drop in their revenues in 2020.

“Overnight, sales dropped to basically zero, with the rest of our travellers looking to either postpone or cancel their tours,”says TourRadar co-founder and chief executive Travis Pittman. TourRadar, a travel tech company, operates an online platform that allows you to book multi-day tours in more than 190 countries. The platform brings together more than 2 500 suppliers, including many small tour operators who find it very challenging to market and sell their tours to international travellers. But international travel restrictions forced most of these operators “into hibernation,” says Pittman. “They had to let go a significant portion of their employee base, including local guides and support staff.”