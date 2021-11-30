Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)

Revolutionary power electronics that cut carbon emissions

An Italian startup developing power electronics, power conversion and wireless power is one of the world’s most innovative companies. Its energy efficient electronics could make big cuts in carbon emissions

Status
First signature
Signed
18/11/2021
Amount
EUR 7,500,000
Countries
Italy
Sector(s)
Industry
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 7,500,000
Industry : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2021 : € 7,500,000
Data sheet
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Italy: EIB invests in company Eggtronic's innovative technologies
Let there be power

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2021
20210055
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC ENGINEERING SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 18 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Eggtronic is an Italian start-up specialised in power electronics and, more specifically, in power conversion and wireless power. The company's technologies enable better energy efficiency and compactness in applications for consumer electronics, home appliances, data centers, electric and hybrid vehicles, smart grids and others.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments, mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as innovation and digitalisation by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of developing power conversion/wireless power solutions and acting as a driver of innovation in the power electronics sector.

The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to the development of energy efficient power conversion and wireless power applications in millions of devices, which enables significant reductions in power consumption and related greenhouse gas emissions, and hence strengthens the EU&#39;s innovative position in power electronics markets.

EIB&#39;s financial contribution facilitates the SME&#39;s sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Comments

No issue

30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Data sheet
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Italy: EIB invests in company Eggtronic's innovative technologies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Publication Date
4 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141221010
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210055
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237886869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210055
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Data sheet
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Italy: EIB invests in company Eggtronic's innovative technologies
Let there be power

Italy: EIB invests in company Eggtronic's innovative technologies
Let there be power
Data sheet
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)

Inside the project

How and Why

Convenient for people, good for the planet

Why

  • Current power converters for energy storage have limited efficiency, performance, cost and size
  • Challenges the intrinsic architecture of power converters to reduce switching losses
  • Make electronic devices as energy efficient as possible
  • Build smaller devices, from chargers for smartphones, to laptops, to converters for electric and hybrid vehicles

How

  • Eggtronic modified the architecture of the electronic circuit, to reduce switching losses
  • Performance of every transistor is boosted
  • Wireless power technologies from Eggtronic are thin and energy efficient, and capable of charging and supplying every device with total position freedom

Sectors & Countries

Italy Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

More power with less wasted energy

Eggtronic wireless chargers are up to 95% efficient compared to 70% efficiency in traditional wired chargers

  • The world’s smallest and most efficient power adapter, with a charging time 50% lower than a standard adapter
  • Smaller carbon footprint, because of energy efficiency
  • The power supply unit for TV panels will save more than 40 million tons of CO2, equivalent to almost 600 million trees every year
  • Wireless chargers with 95% efficiency, meaning only 5% of power is lost compared to the 30% power loss of a charger with wires
"Power electronics is the invisible friend that makes the world work"
Igor Spinella

founder and chief executive of power electronics firm Eggtronic

Play video

0:47

custom-preview

Story

Energy efficient electronics

"Eggtronic’s devices are good for the climate and could be scaled up for various applications such as charging electric vehicles."
Eggtronic

Eggtronic was founded in 2012 in Modena. At the time it had a handful employees working in a garage. But the founder’s inventions were credited with revolutionizing power electronics to the point that in 2019 Tom Tom, a Dutch multinational, invested in the company. Today Eggtronic has more than 70 employees and already filed 340 patents.

Eggtronic will use the financing to invest in research and development for products that are potentially important to Europe’s climate goals, such as ways to store energy (pumped hydroelectric, compressed air, and flywheels).

"Eggtronic has come up with very innovative products in an area with a lot of potential"
Fabrizio Morgera

the European Investment Bank investment officer who worked on the loan

Energy storage and power converters

Eggtronic

Energy storage innovation could be a “game-changer” on the path to net-zero emissions.

Power converters are the backbone of every energy storage system where they are used to handle the bidirectional flow of energy to and from the storage system.

From 10W to 10+kW, Eggtronic’s converters for energy storage increase energy efficiency and reduce component counts, helping to achieve global carbon neutrality.

The development and production of batteries is essential for the clean energy transition as they are a key enabling technology for low-emission mobility, as well as for stationary energy storage.

In the long term, batteries are expected to play a significant role in managing the variability of renewable energy generation sources such as wind and solar. They will store electricity during periods of excess production and then discharge it when demand is high. Let’s see how

"The EIB loan is helping us to look forward to the future again"
Igor Spinella

founder and chief executive, Eggtronic

30 November 2021

Let there be power

An Italian took his childhood love for invention and turned it into one of the world’s most innovative companies whose energy efficient electronics could make big cuts in carbon emissions
EGF Covid-19 Energy efficiency Italy European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Energy
13 October 2022

Podcast: An energy efficient future

Energy efficient climate solutions could shave a huge slice off global emissions. Here’s how our buildings are going to change, as we stop global warming.
Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
20 September 2022

Infrastructure solutions: Power for clean energy innovation

We need to increase massively the amount of clean energy we produce and use, so that we can beat climate change. Here are the energy innovations that will help make it happen.
20 October 2022

Podcast: Digitalising the climate fight

Circular economy climate solutions are more than just recycling. With artificial intelligence and the internet of things, digitalisation is a big tool for reusing things we currently throw away.
Urban development Mobility Transport Energy efficiency France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
Data sheet
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGGTRONIC (EGF VD)
Related press
Italy: EIB invests in company Eggtronic's innovative technologies
Related story
Let there be power

23 September 2025

The missing link in Europe’s energy transition

Electricity grids need significant investment if Europe wants to meet climate goals and offer affordable green power to everyone

Electricity Spain Belgium Poland France European Union Energy
11 September 2025

Storing the Cyprus sun

New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential

Environment Health and life sciences Climate Technology Development solutions Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
4 September 2025

From coffee talk to kilowatts

Pioneering initiative in Greece is recognized as world’s first female-led energy community

SMEs Climate Energy transformation Greece European Union Climate and environment Energy

Related publications