Revolutionary power electronics that cut carbon emissions

"Power electronics is the invisible friend that makes the world work"
Summary sheet
Eggtronic is an Italian start-up specialised in power electronics and, more specifically, in power conversion and wireless power. The company's technologies enable better energy efficiency and compactness in applications for consumer electronics, home appliances, data centers, electric and hybrid vehicles, smart grids and others.
The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments, mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.
The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as innovation and digitalisation by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of developing power conversion/wireless power solutions and acting as a driver of innovation in the power electronics sector.
The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to the development of energy efficient power conversion and wireless power applications in millions of devices, which enables significant reductions in power consumption and related greenhouse gas emissions, and hence strengthens the EU's innovative position in power electronics markets.
EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.
The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.
No issue
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Inside the project
How and Why
Convenient for people, good for the planet
Why
- Current power converters for energy storage have limited efficiency, performance, cost and size
- Challenges the intrinsic architecture of power converters to reduce switching losses
- Make electronic devices as energy efficient as possible
- Build smaller devices, from chargers for smartphones, to laptops, to converters for electric and hybrid vehicles
How
- Eggtronic modified the architecture of the electronic circuit, to reduce switching losses
- Performance of every transistor is boosted
- Wireless power technologies from Eggtronic are thin and energy efficient, and capable of charging and supplying every device with total position freedom
Play video
0:47
"Eggtronic has come up with very innovative products in an area with a lot of potential"
Related media
Let there be power
Podcast: An energy efficient future
Infrastructure solutions: Power for clean energy innovation
Podcast: Digitalising the climate fight
Related projects and stories
The missing link in Europe’s energy transition
Electricity grids need significant investment if Europe wants to meet climate goals and offer affordable green power to everyone
Storing the Cyprus sun
New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential
From coffee talk to kilowatts
Pioneering initiative in Greece is recognized as world’s first female-led energy community
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.