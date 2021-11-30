Revolutionary power electronics that cut carbon emissions

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as innovation and digitalisation by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of developing power conversion/wireless power solutions and acting as a driver of innovation in the power electronics sector.

The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to the development of energy efficient power conversion and wireless power applications in millions of devices, which enables significant reductions in power consumption and related greenhouse gas emissions, and hence strengthens the EU's innovative position in power electronics markets.

EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.