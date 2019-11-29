Green delivery by Poste italiane

"As the EU climate bank, we’re proud to support Poste Italiane’s ambitious decarbonisation plan."
The project consists of the financing of Poste Italiane vehicle fleet renovation in the 2021-2026 period. The project covers the deployment of about 1 300 new zero emissions battery electric tricycles and quadricycles and about 2 850 new zero emissions battery electric cars and vans, focusing on last mile delivery in urban environment. The project also covers the installation of the associated charging points and information technology (IT) systems.
The project has the objective of reducing air pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering noise in urban areas. The project will also contribute to support the deployment of electric vehicles and their associated infrastructure.
The project concerns the roll-out of a major zero-emission mobility solution (vehicles, charging stations and integrated IT platform) with the goal of considerably reducing CO2 emissions especially for last-mile deliveries in urban environment.
The project contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy as well as the Bank's CBR and its TLP. It mitigates negative externalities in the form of the reduction of GHG, air pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport in an urban context. These benefits are not fully captured by postal mail and parcel related tariffs.
The project has a 100% share of Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The EIB investment in the project support the 2030 targets set out in Italy's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan released in December 2019.
The project is an essential component of the promoter's long-term strategy for a sustainable business development. The EIB's contribution to this investment in logistics decarbonisation is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's effort to meet its ESG targets and crowd-in Green Finance investors.
The acquisition of electric vehicles and electrical charging points and deployment of IT systems does not fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, as implemented by national legislation and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
The last green mile
Why
- The boom in deliveries from online shopping since the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened transport-related carbon emissions
- Cities and logistics companies have struggled with unnecessary delivery journeys, congestion, parking and local residents’ concerns about noise and air pollution
- The trickiest part of a parcel’s journey from warehouse to doorstep is the so-called “last mile”, the final step in the delivery process from a distribution centre to the recipient.
How
- Replacement of Poste italiane fuel and petrol vehicles with 4 150 electric vehicles for deliveries
- The electricity used to charge these vehicles comes from renewable sources
- An innovative IT platform optimizes the postman’s route according to mail, distance, type of road, traffic and parcel volume.
"It's a rather small sum that can go a long way."
Climate solutions: Road to Utopia
Car conundrum
Podcast: Urban climate checklist
