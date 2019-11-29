Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY

Green delivery by Poste italiane

Italy’s largest logistics operator replaces traditional vehicles with a zero-emissions fleet to deliver mail and parcels, cutting emissions.

Status
First signature
Signed
31/03/2022
Amount
EUR 100,000,000
Countries
Italy
Sector(s)
Services
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2022 : € 100,000,000
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
27/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains €700m credit lines from EIB to support energy efficiency and sustainable mobility initiatives
The last green mile

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2022
20200752
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
POSTE ITALIANE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 145 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of Poste Italiane vehicle fleet renovation in the 2021-2026 period. The project covers the deployment of about 1 300 new zero emissions battery electric tricycles and quadricycles and about 2 850 new zero emissions battery electric cars and vans, focusing on last mile delivery in urban environment. The project also covers the installation of the associated charging points and information technology (IT) systems.

The project has the objective of reducing air pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering noise in urban areas. The project will also contribute to support the deployment of electric vehicles and their associated infrastructure.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the roll-out of a major zero-emission mobility solution (vehicles, charging stations and integrated IT platform) with the goal of considerably reducing CO2 emissions especially for last-mile deliveries in urban environment.


The project contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy as well as the Bank's CBR and its TLP. It mitigates negative externalities in the form of the reduction of GHG, air pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport in an urban context. These benefits are not fully captured by postal mail and parcel related tariffs.


The project has a 100% share of Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The EIB investment in the project support the 2030 targets set out in Italy's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan released in December 2019.


The project is an essential component of the promoter's long-term strategy for a sustainable business development. The EIB's contribution to this investment in logistics decarbonisation is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's effort to meet its ESG targets and crowd-in Green Finance investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The acquisition of electric vehicles and electrical charging points and deployment of IT systems does not fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, as implemented by national legislation and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

27/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains €700m credit lines from EIB to support energy efficiency and sustainable mobility initiatives

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Publication Date
27 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135308380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200752
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
27/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains €700m credit lines from EIB to support energy efficiency and sustainable mobility initiatives
The last green mile

Italy: Poste Italiane obtains €700m credit lines from EIB to support energy efficiency and sustainable mobility initiatives
The last green mile
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
27/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY

Inside the project

How and Why

The last green mile

Why

  • The boom in deliveries from online shopping since the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened transport-related carbon emissions
  • Cities and logistics companies have struggled with unnecessary delivery journeys, congestion, parking and local residents’ concerns about noise and air pollution
  • The trickiest part of a parcel’s journey from warehouse to doorstep is the so-called “last mile”, the final step in the delivery process from a distribution centre to the recipient.

How

  • Replacement of Poste italiane fuel and petrol vehicles with 4 150 electric vehicles for deliveries
  • The electricity used to charge these vehicles comes from renewable sources
  • An innovative IT platform optimizes the postman’s route according to mail, distance, type of road, traffic and parcel volume.

Sectors & Countries

Italy Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

Healthier, more livable cities

  • 40% cut in emissions of the postal delivery fleet
  • Target carbon neutrality by 2030
  • Save 3 000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year
  • That’s equivalent to the average emissions of 3 000 passengers on return flights from Paris to New York.
"As the EU climate bank, we’re proud to support Poste Italiane’s ambitious decarbonisation plan."
Giovanni Aldeghi

senior European Investment Bank officer

"The EU bank’s largest ever financing of a zero-emission mobility platform."

PLAY VIDEO

4:50

custom-preview

Story

Green parcels and a unique loan

"Poste Italiane’s first green finance operation."

The Green Mobility project is about the replacement of the company’s traditional fuel and petrol vehicles with 4 150 electric vehicles for deliveries in cities and their surroundings. This also includes the associated charging stations and IT platform at a total cost of €145 million.

The European Investment Bank’s loan to Poste Italiane has a number of unique features:

  • It covers the rental fees for the renewal of the electric fleet, the installation of the associated recharging points and IT platform
  • It finances the leasing fees of the electric fleet
  • It is higher (69%) than the Bank’s 50% standard financing ceiling, to help Poste Italiane speed up its green transition.

 

 

Poste Italiane
"It's a rather small sum that can go a long way."
Anna Manghetti

head of finance at Poste Italiane

“Data in real time”

To further reduce its environmental impact, Poste will also use the European Investment Bank financing to support its IT platform. The innovative model optimizes the postman’s route according to mail traffic, distance, type of road, traffic restrictions and parcel volume. The route planning integrates the range limits of electric vehicles and the availability of charging stations.

Poste italiane

“The success of this project depends on the interpretation of a big amount of data gathered in real time,” says Tiago Lopes, a European Investment Bank senior engineer who has worked on this operation. “This is the future.”

As technology evolves and battery capacity increases in the years to come, Lopes’ idea is to “go the extra mile”: to extend the project to the middle-mile fleet (from the warehouse to the local post office) and to the first-mile fleet (from the factory to the distribution centre).

"This is the future."
Tiago Lopes

European Investment Bank senior engineer

Related media

29 November 2019

Climate solutions: Road to Utopia

With better urban transport, carbon emissions will drop and our air will be healthier. Here’s how we can head further down the road to the cities — and the climate — of the future.
Infrastructure Transport Norway The Netherlands European Union EFTA countries Climate Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure
10 June 2022

Car conundrum

Transport accounts for one-quarter of Europe’s emissions. They switch to electric vehicles will help reduce those emissions, but it’s not enough to meet the continent’s climate targets.
Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
18 October 2022

Podcast: Urban climate checklist

If you were mayor of your city, what urban climate solutions would you put in place to cut carbon emissions and improve the quality of life? Here’s a checklist
Urban development Mobility Transport Energy efficiency France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
27/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Italy: Poste Italiane obtains €700m credit lines from EIB to support energy efficiency and sustainable mobility initiatives
The last green mile

