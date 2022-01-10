Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURING (SENEGAL)

A boost for manufacture and access to COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

An Africa COVID-19 vaccine production plant in Senegal is part of a plan to boost regional healthcare and to make the continent less reliant on imported vaccines.

Status
First signature
Signed
08/07/2021
Amount
EUR 4,750,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Industry
See more

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 4,750,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 4,750,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2021 : € 4,750,000
(*) Including a € 4,750,000 Investment Grants provided by the EU-AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST FUND
Link to source
Data sheet
Inside the project

How and Why

Accessible health products and vaccines produced in Africa

Why

  • Fewer than 2% of the three billion vaccine doses administered globally have been in Africa
  • New manufacturing facilities on the continent are essential, as Africa currently imports 99% of its vaccines
  • The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to increase vaccination in Africa

How

  • The vaccine production facility at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar plans to produce as many as 25 million doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine a month by the end of 2022
  • Improve investment in Africa’s health sector and boost the production and accessibility of heath products and technologies
  • Support technology transfer and the creation of regional vaccine manufacturing hubs in other regions of Africa

Sectors & Countries

Senegal Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

A €1 billion package for Africa

The European Investment Bank’s support for Institut Pasteur de Dakar is part of a €1 billion package of investment in vaccines, medicines and health technology in Africa that was launched at the G20 Global Health Summit in Rome May 2021.

"The COVID pandemic has highlighted the need to increase vaccination in Africa"
Dr Amadou Sall

Director of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar

custom-preview

Story

A COVID-19 vaccine of its own for Africa

"If you want to stop the transmission or limit the severity of the disease, we need to vaccinate more people."
Dr Amadou Sall

Director of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, which aims to raise Africa’s capacity to produce vaccines

To increase vaccination rates, Africa needs to secure more doses. New manufacturing facilities on the continent are essential, as Africa currently imports 99% of its vaccines. The new vaccine production facility at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar is a key link in a vaccine strategy developed by the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

 “Not only does this reinforce the health system, but also through this particular project it will create jobs, develop capacities in terms of knowhow and workforce, while bringing in new technology,” says Sall.
"It’s very important that we have this solidarity between African countries and European countries because it helps to build up a global ecosystem for global health security."
Amadou Sall

Director of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar

"Africa is fully reliant on other countries to produce vaccines and make them available to African people"
Ramon Ynaraja

The European Investment Bank’s representative in Senegal

Costly and complicated process

Vaccine manufacturing programmes are expensive and complex, even for sophisticated organisations like the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, which has over 80 years of experience developing vaccines and is currently the only facility in Africa producing a vaccine accepted by the World Health Organization.

To kick-start development of the new facility, the EU bank, the European Commission, France and Germany, working together as Team Europe, provided grants, technical assistance and training. Another member of the team, Belgium, is working with Senegal on a plan to develop the country as a regional hub for pharmaceuticals, with the regional government of Wallonia also supporting a Belgian biotech company that will help the institute on capacity building and technology transfer. Other international partners, including the US and the World Bank Group, are also involved and will continue to support the project during the development phase, when the total cost could reach €100 million to €200 million.

Learn more about what goes into coronavirus medical research and innovation:

An investment in global heath security

Europe’s support in Africa is also about global health care and making sure all countries can deal with the pandemic.

“Many African countries, even those with the funds, simply cannot get access to vaccines on the market. This is why this site in Senegal, which will cover the entire production chain, is so important for the continent.” says Ramon Ynaraja, the European Investment Bank’s representative in Senegal.

Related media

10 January 2022

Health Solutions: Searching for the magic pills

Vaccines get all the attention, but COVID treatments for people who get sick are just as important to end this pandemic
Health and life sciences Covid-19 Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
10 January 2022

Health Solutions: Why risky ideas are good in a crisis

To end the pandemic and avoid future problems, we must stop being afraid of risk and start innovating in COVID vaccines and all types of other research
Health and life sciences Social infrastructure
28 July 2021

A COVID-19 vaccine of its own for Africa

Europe backs COVID-19 vaccine production in Africa with an investment in Senegal’s Institut Pasteur de Dakar.
Health and life sciences Germany Senegal Belgium France European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
26 February 2020

What’s the impact of an impact investment?

A study supported by the EU bank examines how an impact investment is contributing to improved maternal health services for Senegalese women
SMEs Health and life sciences Senegal Sub-Saharan Africa SMEs Global development Social infrastructure
