A boost for manufacture and access to COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

Accessible health products and vaccines produced in Africa
Why
- Fewer than 2% of the three billion vaccine doses administered globally have been in Africa
- New manufacturing facilities on the continent are essential, as Africa currently imports 99% of its vaccines
- The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to increase vaccination in Africa
How
- The vaccine production facility at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar plans to produce as many as 25 million doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine a month by the end of 2022
- Improve investment in Africa’s health sector and boost the production and accessibility of heath products and technologies
- Support technology transfer and the creation of regional vaccine manufacturing hubs in other regions of Africa
"It’s very important that we have this solidarity between African countries and European countries because it helps to build up a global ecosystem for global health security."
