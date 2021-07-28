Africa faces a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that the World Health Organization fears will be its worst yet. But fewer than 2% of the three billion vaccine doses administered globally have been in Africa. A new vaccine production facility at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal will be part of a continent-wide strategy to fill this desperate gap and raise Africa’s capacity to produce vaccines.

“The COVID pandemic has highlighted the need to increase vaccination in Africa,” says Dr Amadou Sall, director of the Institut. “If you want to stop the transmission or limit the severity of the disease, we need to vaccinate more people.”

To increase vaccination rates, Africa needs to secure more doses. New manufacturing facilities on the continent are essential, as Africa currently imports 99% of its vaccines. The new vaccine production facility at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar plans to produce as many as 25 million doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine a month by the end of 2022, making it a key link in a vaccine strategy developed by the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Africa is fully reliant on other countries to produce vaccines and make them available to African people,” says Ramon Ynaraja, the European Investment Bank’s representative in Senegal. “Many African countries, even those with the funds, simply cannot get access to vaccines on the market. This is why this site in Senegal, which will cover the entire production chain, is so important for the continent.”

Costly and complicated process

Vaccine manufacturing programmes are expensive and complex, even for sophisticated organisations like the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, which has over 80 years of experience developing vaccines and is currently the only facility in Africa producing a vaccine accepted by the World Health Organization. Recently the institute has also been working with the European Investment Bank and Germany’s development bank KfW on the mass production of rapid COVID-19 tests for health care workers.