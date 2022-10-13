Tiny audio speakers cut emissions

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as research and development by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technologies for audio applications, enabling miniaturisation and lower power consumption of audio devices such as smartphones and wearables.

The project entails positive knowledge spillovers related to audio technologies, MEMS and integrated circuit design, strengthening EU innovation in key enabling technologies.

EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.