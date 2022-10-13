Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
USOUND (EGF VD)

Tiny audio speakers cut emissions

Austrian high-tech firm pioneers the world’s smallest loudspeakers based on a truly digital technology that requires 80% less power

Status
First signature
Signed
23/07/2021
Amount
EUR 7,500,000
Countries
Austria
Sector(s)
Industry
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 7,500,000
Industry : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2021 : € 7,500,000
Data sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
Summary sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
The sound of glasses

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2021
20210236
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
USOUND (EGF VD)
USOUND GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 33 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

USound is an Austrian company active in the development of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technologies for audio applications. The fabless company offers its silicon-based speakers to be integrated into a variety of personal electronic devices, enabling their miniaturisation and lower power consumption.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company to mitigate the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments, mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as research and development by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technologies for audio applications, enabling miniaturisation and lower power consumption of audio devices such as smartphones and wearables.

The project entails positive knowledge spillovers related to audio technologies, MEMS and integrated circuit design, strengthening EU innovation in key enabling technologies.

EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
Summary sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
Data sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240314242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210236
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247487903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210236
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
Summary sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
Data sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
The sound of glasses

News & Stories

Related story
The sound of glasses
Data sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
Summary sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USOUND (EGF VD)

Inside the project

How and Why

From mechanics to microelectronics

Why

  • The audio components in smartphones, tablets and headphones haven’t transitioned yet to digital electronics
  • Components in this sector are “technologically obsolete”
  • Microelectromechanical speakers did not exist until now

How

  • By replacing the coil in conventional speakers with silicon, USound speakers are lighter and smaller
  • TMicro-loudspeakers based on MEMS (microelectromechanical system) technology
  • Microelectromechanical systems combine mechanical and electrical components and are made using semiconductor fabrication techniques
  • To radiate sound, air must be moved. To move more air, the small MEMS structure is connected to a membrane that expands the movement over a larger surface

Sectors & Countries

Austria Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

Endless applications

This is the most important development in loudspeaker technology for decades

  • USound MEMS speakers are the thinnest and lightest speakers on the market
  • They require 50% less space and have an extended bandwidth that can expand the frequency range (bandwidth) of a signal
  • Competitive price
  • Production based in Europe, mostly in Italy
  • Accurate, clear sound
  • 80% less energy used, compared to conventional speaker
"USound has brought the next level of integration to the audio industry"
Trudpert Schelb

the European Investment Bank sector expert involved in the deal

Play video

0:47

custom-preview

Story

The semi-conductor in your ear

"USound MEMS technology enables miniaturised devices."

Silicon is a versatile material with electrical and mechanical properties. Microelectronics are usually based on silicon chips, which are fabricated by highly scalable semiconductor processes. MEMS technologies, like sensors and actuators, make use of these processes to combine electrical and mechanical functions.

USound’s idea is to build micro-loudspeakers based on semi-conductor technology. One of the great advantages of MEMS speakers is that they can easily be integrated into a wide variety of products, especially technologies requiring more minimal designs and less energy consumption, such as audio glasses, wireless earbuds and hearing aids.

"The European Investment Bank has given us a tremendous boost to ramp-up and scale in the midst of a pandemic"
Ferruccio Bottoni

co-founder and chief executive of USound

Listen with your eyes

USound

USound partnered with companies around the world to enable state-of-the-art audio devices. Focally is launching the world's first full-colour, micro-LED augmented-reality glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers.

Luxshare-ICT, one of the largest suppliers for global consumer electronics brands, chose USound as its strategic MEMS speaker supplier for its new ultra-compact hybrid audio module, in mass production throughout 2023.

USound has also recently launched a new audio amplifier to boost the battery life of hearing aids and smart glasses. Its next challenge is to scale mass production for this new audio amplifier and market devices for headphones, mobile phones and tablets, and televisions.

Digitalisation also has a role to play in fighting climate change. With artificial intelligence and the internet of things, digitalisation may help us reuse things we currently throw away.

"How teenagers’ feedback guided strategy at USound"

Related media

13 October 2022

Podcast: An energy efficient future

Energy efficient climate solutions could shave a huge slice off global emissions. Here’s how our buildings are going to change, as we stop global warming.
Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
20 September 2022

Infrastructure solutions: Power for clean energy innovation

We need to increase massively the amount of clean energy we produce and use, so that we can beat climate change. Here are the energy innovations that will help make it happen.
20 October 2022

Podcast: Digitalising the climate fight

Circular economy climate solutions are more than just recycling. With artificial intelligence and the internet of things, digitalisation is a big tool for reusing things we currently throw away.
Urban development Mobility Transport Energy efficiency France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
10 December 2021

The sound of glasses

Austrian high-tech company USound pioneers the world’s smallest loudspeakers based on a piezoelectric technology that requires 80% less power, using a Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS).
EGF Covid-19 Austria European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
Data sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
Summary sheet
USOUND (EGF VD)
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USOUND (EGF VD)
Related story
The sound of glasses

