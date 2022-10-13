Tiny audio speakers cut emissions

"USound has brought the next level of integration to the audio industry"
USound is an Austrian company active in the development of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technologies for audio applications. The fabless company offers its silicon-based speakers to be integrated into a variety of personal electronic devices, enabling their miniaturisation and lower power consumption.
The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company to mitigate the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments, mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.
The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as research and development by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technologies for audio applications, enabling miniaturisation and lower power consumption of audio devices such as smartphones and wearables.
The project entails positive knowledge spillovers related to audio technologies, MEMS and integrated circuit design, strengthening EU innovation in key enabling technologies.
EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.
The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.
From mechanics to microelectronics
- The audio components in smartphones, tablets and headphones haven’t transitioned yet to digital electronics
- Components in this sector are “technologically obsolete”
- Microelectromechanical speakers did not exist until now
- By replacing the coil in conventional speakers with silicon, USound speakers are lighter and smaller
- TMicro-loudspeakers based on MEMS (microelectromechanical system) technology
- Microelectromechanical systems combine mechanical and electrical components and are made using semiconductor fabrication techniques
- To radiate sound, air must be moved. To move more air, the small MEMS structure is connected to a membrane that expands the movement over a larger surface
"The European Investment Bank has given us a tremendous boost to ramp-up and scale in the midst of a pandemic"
