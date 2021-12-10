Teenagers often find their parents’ ideas irritating or irrelevant. But since Ferruccio Bottoni launched Fauna glasses two years ago, his daughter can’t stop using them.

“Based on the feedback of my daughter and her classmates I realized how extremely helpful are our Fauna glasses for schoolchildren, students, and professionals that deal every with a large amount of digital content,” says Bottoni, co-founder and chief executive of USound, a company which develops and markets micro-loudspeakers based on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) technology.

Fauna glasses have built-in headphones and keep your hands and ears free.

The open ear audio system combined with blue-filter lenses protect your eyes and ears. USound, which outsources manufacturing to industrial partners, has been growing fast since the start in 2014, with a current headcount of 80 people. But the COVID-19 pandemic was a setback.

“The pandemic impacted international supply chains and hence our plans,” says Bottoni.

This is one of the reasons why he took a €15 million loan from the EU Bank to continue providing customers with USound’s microspeakers and to expand its mass production ramp-up. The financing is supported by the European Guarantee Fund, which shields companies suffering from the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are scaling up quickly and we will move from 500 000 to 5 million manufactured speakers in less than 9 months. The European Investment Bank has given us a tremendous boost to ramp-up and scale in the midst of a pandemic,” says Bottoni.