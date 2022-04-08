‘Mini-grid’ electricity for lighting up rural Madagascar

Clean, affordable and reliable energy

WeLight offers free connection to community buildings (town halls, health centres, schools, police stations) and public lighting. These light up isolated villages, improve safety, and enable activities after dark.

The solar power plant installed by WeLight generates electricity during the day and provides enough excess electricity to charges its batteries, which take over at night. Using a smart meters installed in private homes, residents can buy their electricity by prepaying directly with their phone.

Power for clean energy innovation

The world is currently on to track for a global temperature rise of 2.7˚C by the end of the century. That is well above the goal of 1.5oC set in the Paris climate agreement, and it would lead to serious changes in weather patterns worldwide.

A radical change is needed, and fast.

Making the best use of energy or – even better – using less of it is the best starting point. The next step is to make energy clean.

The scale and speed of the investment in clean energy solutions and innovations will determine whether we can still achieve a net-zero emission transition.

But what are the most promising green technology developments that can boost the decarbonisation of the economy? Let’s look at them.