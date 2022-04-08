Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME

‘Mini-grid’ electricity for lighting up rural Madagascar

In a country where only 15% of the rural population has access to electricity, WeLight brings clean and affordable energy to rural homes with its mini-grid systems.

Status
First signature
Signed
14/03/2025
Amount
EUR 14,850,000
Countries
Madagascar
Sector(s)
Energy
See more

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 14,850,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 14,850,000
Energy : € 14,850,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2022 : € 4,657,894.74
14/03/2025 : € 4,850,000
22/12/2022 : € 5,342,105.26
(*) Including a € 4,850,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Link to source
Data sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Madagascar: WeLight raises €19 million with EIB, EDFI ElectriFI and Triodos Investment Management to bring clean, affordable and reliable energy to 120 new villages
Related press
Madagascar: Rural electrification progress - EIB confirms support for WeLight project
Related story
Let the light shine
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2022
20210095
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
WE LIGHT MADAGASCAR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 28 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance minigrids in Madagascar to households, business and other infrastructure facilities without access to reliable electricity supply

The electrification programme will generate a significant social, development and environmental impact, while providing a sustainable and reliable supply to un-served or under-served local communities that are currently relying on polluting and expensive fossil fuels.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Although the mini off-grids to be financed are likely to be small, the promoter is required to implement them ensuring that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is carried out, in conformity with national law and the EIB environmental and social standards. To that end, the EIB has also assessed the promoter's capacity, approach and procedures to implement the project in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 April 2022
22 December 2022
Related projects
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE
Link to source
Summary sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Data sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Madagascar: WeLight raises €19 million with EIB, EDFI ElectriFI and Triodos Investment Management to bring clean, affordable and reliable energy to 120 new villages
Related press
Madagascar: Rural electrification progress - EIB confirms support for WeLight project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ambatosoratra
Publication Date
26 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237542141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Anjiabory
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237541636
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Antanambao Andranolava
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237526555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Tsarahasina
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237543134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Belalona
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237526929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Tsaramandroso
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237536586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Morafeno Andrefana
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237543137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Andranomavo
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237556874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ampampamena
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237550789
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Doany
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237542533
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Marovatolena
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237538039
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ambohibary
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237554198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Mahadera
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237549965
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Maroangezoka
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237529276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Bevonotra
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237541641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Tsiningia
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237543133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Andapabe
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237541637
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Andranomamy
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237538649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Mariarano
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237538332
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ankazotokana
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237558976
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Fampotabe
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237543561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Vinanivao
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237521613
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Maromitety
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237547950
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Antanambao Analatsaka
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237529280
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Befamelona
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237542534
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Antsikory
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237548876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Manerinerina
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237535170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ambohibe
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237529687
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Rangodona
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237536433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Antsakabary
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237529279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Andranofasika
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237556876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Marojala
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237535336
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ambohitrova
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237554197
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Marovovonana
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237529666
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Andrembona
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237542882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Antonibe
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237532624
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Madirovalo
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237528347
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ampasimazava
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237554375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Besakoa
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237543562
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Andrahanjo
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237532847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Melokanarana
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237529667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Ankijabe
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237555780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Anjahamarina
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237556872
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Befiana
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237538336
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Anjiajia
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237540376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Didy
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237548471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Rantabe
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237530696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Morafeno
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237526930
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Marovantaza
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237530882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Antsirasira
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237540182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME - Programme d'Engagement Environnemental (PREE) - Befamatra
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237538042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210095
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Summary sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Madagascar: WeLight raises €19 million with EIB, EDFI ElectriFI and Triodos Investment Management to bring clean, affordable and reliable energy to 120 new villages
Related press
Madagascar: Rural electrification progress - EIB confirms support for WeLight project
Related story
Let the light shine
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

Data sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Summary sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
How and Why

A solution for rural Africa

Why

  • Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world
  • Accelerating energy inclusion in rural Africa improves the lives of hundreds of thousands
  • Investment in difficult business environments and riskier markets
  • Extending the national grid is not financially viable and not likely to happen in the medium term

How

  • Solar mini-grids are the most cost-effective option for rural electrification in Madagascar
  • The mini-grids will comprise a solar PV system, battery energy storage, an electricity distribution network, and a meter for each consumer
  • Electricity is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with power covering the needs of villages, both residential and professional

Sectors & Countries

Madagascar Global development Climate and environment Energy

Impact

Clean, affordable and reliable energy

The electricity produced by WeLight also benefits everyone through public lighting and the connection of public buildings.

  • 120 villages connected to electricity
  • 250 000 people connected to electricity
  • 1 200 streetlamps installed
  • 600 public buildings connected to electricity
  • 3 000 night births illuminated
  • 6 000 small businesses benefitted from WeLight electricity.
"WeLight showed a proactive and hands-on approach from the start"
Antonin Calzarossa

EIB Global senior investment officer

PLAY VIDEO

3:06

custom-preview

Story

Alternatives to the main grid

"We’re very happy because we’re healthier. We no longer use petrol lamps"
Marionette Oclave

a mother of four in Antanambaobe

Most rural households use kerosene, wood and charcoal for cooking and heating. The collection of wood and the production of charcoal damages forests and accelerates climate change due to greenhouse gas emissions.

Some people can afford to buy diesel generators to run electrically powered machines, tools and appliances, and irrigation pumps. Other solar home systems are mainly designed just to provide basic power for lighting and phone charging.

WeLight
"My life is getting easier and better "
Albertine Rasoamaharitra

a young saleswoman in the village of Ambohitoaka

Clean, affordable and reliable energy

The solar power plant installed by WeLight generates electricity during the day and provides enough excess electricity to charges its batteries, which take over at night. Using a smart meters installed in private homes, residents can buy their electricity by prepaying directly with their phone.

WeLight offers free connection to community buildings (town halls, health centres, schools, police stations) and public lighting. These light up isolated villages, improve safety, and enable activities after dark.

WeLight

Power for clean energy innovation

The world is currently on to track for a global temperature rise of 2.7˚C by the end of the century.  That is well above the goal of 1.5oC set in the Paris climate agreement, and it would lead to serious changes in weather patterns worldwide.

A radical change is needed, and fast.

Making the best use of energy or – even better – using less of it is the best starting point. The next step is to make energy clean.

The scale and speed of the investment in clean energy solutions and innovations will determine whether we can still achieve a net-zero emission transition.

But what are the most promising green technology developments that can boost the decarbonisation of the economy? Let’s look at them.

"WeLight is trustworthy and completely safe for the environment"
Jeanne Rasoarivony

a teacher in Mangidrano

Related media

30 March 2023

Fairness in the favelas

Brazilian power company promotes social and gender inclusion by providing free electricity to the favelas in São Paulo
Infrastructure Climate Climate action Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Climate and environment Energy
11 April 2023

How to move it, move it

Madagascar overhauls its roads to boost trade and combat extreme weather, backed by EU financing
Infrastructure Transport Climate Climate action Climate and environment Social infrastructure
14 November 2022

Solar power for rural Africa

ENGIE’s scaled up off-grid solar power model transforms rural energy access across Africa, tackling a major energy distribution challenge
Benin Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Energy
Data sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
Summary sheet
MADAGASCAR ELECTRIFICATION PROGRAMME
7 October 2025

VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities

European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers. 

Agroindustry Agriculture and bioeconomy
3 October 2025

Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future

The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States -  EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.

Diversity and gender
2 October 2025

EIB Group appoints first ombudsperson to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being

The EIB Group has appointed Bálint Balassa as the Group’s first ombudsperson, who will serve as an independent, neutral resource, supporting staff in confidential conflict resolution.

WeLight photo exhibition - PART3: L'étincelle
WeLight photo exhibition
©WeLight
WeLight photo exhibition - PART3: L'étincelle
WeLight photo exhibition
©WeLight
WeLight photo exhibition - PART4: Au quotidien
WeLight photo exhibition
©WeLight
WeLight photo exhibition - PART4: Au quotidien
WeLight photo exhibition
©WeLight

