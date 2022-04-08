‘Mini-grid’ electricity for lighting up rural Madagascar

"WeLight showed a proactive and hands-on approach from the start"
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project will finance minigrids in Madagascar to households, business and other infrastructure facilities without access to reliable electricity supply
The electrification programme will generate a significant social, development and environmental impact, while providing a sustainable and reliable supply to un-served or under-served local communities that are currently relying on polluting and expensive fossil fuels.
Although the mini off-grids to be financed are likely to be small, the promoter is required to implement them ensuring that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is carried out, in conformity with national law and the EIB environmental and social standards. To that end, the EIB has also assessed the promoter's capacity, approach and procedures to implement the project in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.
The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
A solution for rural Africa
Why
- Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world
- Accelerating energy inclusion in rural Africa improves the lives of hundreds of thousands
- Investment in difficult business environments and riskier markets
- Extending the national grid is not financially viable and not likely to happen in the medium term
How
- Solar mini-grids are the most cost-effective option for rural electrification in Madagascar
- The mini-grids will comprise a solar PV system, battery energy storage, an electricity distribution network, and a meter for each consumer
- Electricity is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with power covering the needs of villages, both residential and professional
"My life is getting easier and better "
VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities
European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers.
Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future
The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States - EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.
EIB Group appoints first ombudsperson to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
The EIB Group has appointed Bálint Balassa as the Group’s first ombudsperson, who will serve as an independent, neutral resource, supporting staff in confidential conflict resolution.
