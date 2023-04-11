The island nation off the southern African coast is increasingly vulnerable to climate change. It faces frequent severe weather that causes drought and flooding. As a consequence, crop failure is widespread, resulting in food insecurity and internal migration. It’s a heavy burden on a population that already faces hardship.

Cyclones – like Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which hit in February – batter Madagascar each year, destroying large sections of the road network and making an already inadequate system impassable. According to the World Bank, 17 million of Madagascar’s rural population live more than 2 km from an all-season road. Better transport connections are vital to a country in which only 11% of the rural population has access to electricity.

The cost of repairing roads damaged or lost each year requires particular support in a poor country with 81% of the population below the poverty line.

“The main issue in Madagascar is the road infrastructure,” says Christophe Rakotomavo, the director general of the Madagascar Road Agency. “Madagascar is a very big island. There is a lot of area to be covered. It's hard to maintain the network because obviously the country is fairly poor. There aren’t enough taxes to pay for maintenance of the network.”

The consequences of climate change intensify these problems.

“You have cyclones,” Rakotomavo says, “so every year there is more damage to the existing network. Because of this, maintenance work doesn’t decrease in a normal way, so it involves more and more investment to sustain the network.”

The European Investment Bank paid out €73.6 million in December 2022 in the form of a €50.4 million loan and a grant of €23.2 million from the European Union to the road agency for work on the RN6 national road linking Diego Suarez (Antsiranana in the Malagasy language) and Ambanja in the very north of the island, and the RN13 highway between Ambovombe and Fort-Dauphin (Taolagnaro in Malagasy) in southernmost Madagascar.

The Madagascar government has ambitions to develop the port of Antsiranana in the north and Taolagnaro port in the south, linking them to better road networks. This is necessary because Madagascar imports many essential goods and relies on revenue from exports, including perishable luxury food items, notably vanilla and crustaceans.

“We collect, prepare and export frozen langoustines,” says Ivan Staub, the chief operating officer of Martin Pêcheur, a fish and seafood supplier which has a processing plant at Fort Dauphin. “To collect the langoustines, we have about ten pick-up trucks. To have the roads rebuilt is important for us, because our journeys are shorter. The shorter the journeys, the fewer langoustines die en route, which is bad for business.”