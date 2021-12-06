Tools for diagnosing COVID-19

When the novel coronavirus hit, Mobidiag, which operates in Finland and France, turned its full attention to the most pressing diagnostics issue across the world.

Mobidiag has marketed a test in Europe to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 infections. This test was developed by its Chinese partner, Autobio Diagnostics. Antibodies testing is important because it can detect whether a patient was infected in the past – not only whether the person is currently infected. As studies show that large numbers of people may have had the coronavirus without showing symptoms, testing for antibodies will be crucial to understand the spread of the virus and develop appropriate responses. So Mobidiag has put all its efforts into offering a complete solution for coronavirus detection with its Novodiag and Amplidiag coronavirus tests.

“We will shortly be moving away from just diagnosing the patients infected with the virus into identifying those people who have already encountered the disease and developed immunity. Such information will be key in making decisions when is it safe to dismantle the current restrictions of movement and isolation,” says Auvo Kaikkonen, a senior life science specialist at the European Investment Bank who has been following the developments at Mobidiag.

The field of diagnostic tools is just one of many healthcare areas in which the Bank invests. Whether through the development of vaccines or therapeutics, the EIB has worked hard to get the financing quickly to the most promising ones.