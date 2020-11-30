Making bioethanol from steel

Energy-intensive industries cause roughly 15% of worldwide CO2 emissions. The world’s largest steel manufacturer will deploy a pioneering technology to make its production greener and contribute to the circular carbon economy.

A blast furnace uses coal to chemically reduce iron ore into iron, which is then further processed into steel. It releases large amounts of greenhouse gases CO and CO2 in the process. In Europe, steelmakers capture these by-product gases, transforming them into electricity and useful heat. But then the CO2 is released into the atmosphere.

That makes integrated steel plants a key area for decarbonisation. Big steelmaker ArcelorMittal Belgium is implementing a first of its kind, innovative technology at a scale and complexity that doesn’t exist anywhere in the world yet. The project is in line with ArcelorMittal Europe’s carbon emissions reduction roadmap, which targets a 30% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The installation captures the CO- and CO2-rich off-gases emitted from the blast furnace and transforms them into ethanol through a gas fermentation process that uses microbes (Carbalyst® project). This technology was developed by the US firm LanzaTech, with which ArcelorMittal has partnered for a decade.

There’s a second step to the project, too. Since carbon is currently used as an input to the blast furnace in the form of fossil coal, the company intends to partly replace this fossil carbon with waste wood that has been treated to become bio-coal (Torero project). This substitution of fossil coal by a circular carbon is already a step towards the green transition.