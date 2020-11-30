Making bioethanol from steel

"It contributes to the circular economy and generates green ethanol, which can be used as fuel or feedstock in multiple chemical processes."
First of its kind demonstration plant for the production of advanced bio-ethanol through an innovative gas-fermentation process using exhaust gases emitted by a steel mill.
The project aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of such bio-ethanol production to improve the sustainability of the European steel manufacturing industry and its profitability, by valorising steel process off-gases.
The project will be implemented within the perimeter of fully authorised existing facilities. According to the competent authority, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is not required. The project has been screened out according to Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will assess the environmental and climate relevant details during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Reducing CO2 emissions and promoting a circular economy
Why
- Steel-making is a high-emissions industry. We need steel, but we don’t need the emissions. We need to make steel sustainable
- Energy efficiency in industrial processes can make a big dent in global emissions
- An innovation with global implications developed in Europe. We back European innovators
How
- This is a first-of-its kind industrial scale demonstration of ground-breaking new technology that will help reduce CO2 emissions in steel production and promote a circular economy
- The technology supported by the project will reduce the steelmaker’s CO2 emissions in Belgium and then at other sites in Europe and around the world
- The project involves converting waste wood into a coal substitute that will be used in the steel plant along with waste CO2 to produce bio-ethanol
"As a material producer, we believe that we must focus on circular economy and develop ‘cradle to cradle’ processes which use less primary resources and enable us to reduce the carbon emissions."
