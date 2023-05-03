Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

Spanish project strengthens Europe’s energy autonomy

A big loan for a range of renewable energy projects

Status
First signature
Signed
07/06/2023
Amount
EUR 1,000,000,000
Countries
Portugal, Germany, Spain
Sector(s)
Energy
See more

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 44,300,000
Germany : € 52,270,000
Spain : € 903,430,000
Energy : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/06/2023 : € 44,300,000
7/06/2023 : € 52,270,000
7/06/2023 : € 903,430,000
Link to source
Data sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Valbuena - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de la prospección arqueológica enmarcada en la obra - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Adenda Modificación No Sustancial - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto- FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Campos Electromagnéticos - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio socioeconómico frente al Reto Demográfico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Impacto paisajístico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Los Efectos Sinérgicos y Acumulativos
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Medidas Compensatorias - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Afeccíon a Red Natura 2000 - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de caracterización de avifauna - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Resumen No Técnico - FV Tagus
Related public register
18/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio acústico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de Actuaciones Arqueológicas - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Afección Forestal - FV Tagus
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola signs €1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
Related story
Repowering Europe
Related sub-project
CAPARACENA ALLOCATION REPOWEREU FL

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/06/2023
20220896
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 1790 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing of a set of renewable energy projects across Spain, Portugal and Germany in support of the REPowerEU initiative.

The operation is proposed to be structured as a framework loan aimed at financing part of Iberdrola's renewable energy projects in Spain, Portugal and Germany throughout the period 2023-2025. The pipeline of projects to be included under this operation will be a combination of onshore wind and solar-photovoltaic power plants.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain, Germany and Portugal and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The schemes are expected to be located mostly in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The project has an excellent economic return considering the expected costs and the economic value of the electricity generated (factoring in fully the positive externalities). The promoter has a proven track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates, disbursement conditions). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 May 2023
7 June 2023
Related documents
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Documento de Síntesis
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Valbuena - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen Ejecutivo
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de la prospección arqueológica enmarcada en la obra - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Adenda Modificación No Sustancial - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Documento de Síntesis
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen no Técnico
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen no Técnico
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen Ejecutivo
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto- FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Campos Electromagnéticos - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio socioeconómico frente al Reto Demográfico - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Impacto paisajístico - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Los Efectos Sinérgicos y Acumulativos
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Medidas Compensatorias - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Afeccíon a Red Natura 2000 - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de caracterización de avifauna - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Resumen No Técnico - FV Tagus
18/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio acústico - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de Actuaciones Arqueológicas - FV Tagus
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Afección Forestal - FV Tagus
Related projects
Related sub-project
CAPARACENA ALLOCATION REPOWEREU FL
Link to source
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Data sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola signs €1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167623704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
1 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234718919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Valbuena - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235160207
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235166430
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235146189
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen Ejecutivo
Publication Date
1 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235166846
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235146190
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235149422
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235152922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de la prospección arqueológica enmarcada en la obra - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona
Publication Date
1 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235150881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234710058
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Adenda Modificación No Sustancial - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
1 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235139909
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235152602
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234718924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235163495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen no Técnico
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235137583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
31 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235143934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen no Técnico
Publication Date
1 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235157153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235166121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235146188
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Publication Date
1 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235154114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235142545
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235134870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235154111
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
31 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235165924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235143935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
4 Nov 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235143961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto- FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246027309
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Campos Electromagnéticos - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246011864
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio socioeconómico frente al Reto Demográfico - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246020621
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Impacto paisajístico - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246022667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Los Efectos Sinérgicos y Acumulativos
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246029939
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Medidas Compensatorias - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246015646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Afeccíon a Red Natura 2000 - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
245950003
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de caracterización de avifauna - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246024983
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Resumen No Técnico - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246030134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - FV Tagus
Publication Date
18 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246030135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio acústico - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246021230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de Actuaciones Arqueológicas - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246016782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Afección Forestal - FV Tagus
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246029938
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220896
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Valbuena - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de la prospección arqueológica enmarcada en la obra - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Adenda Modificación No Sustancial - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto- FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Campos Electromagnéticos - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio socioeconómico frente al Reto Demográfico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Impacto paisajístico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Los Efectos Sinérgicos y Acumulativos
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Medidas Compensatorias - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Afeccíon a Red Natura 2000 - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de caracterización de avifauna - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Resumen No Técnico - FV Tagus
Related public register
18/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio acústico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de Actuaciones Arqueológicas - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Afección Forestal - FV Tagus
Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola signs €1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
Related story
Repowering Europe
Related sub-project
CAPARACENA ALLOCATION REPOWEREU FL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola signs €1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
Related story
Repowering Europe
Other links
Data sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Valbuena - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de la prospección arqueológica enmarcada en la obra - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Adenda Modificación No Sustancial - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto- FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Campos Electromagnéticos - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio socioeconómico frente al Reto Demográfico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Impacto paisajístico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Los Efectos Sinérgicos y Acumulativos
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Medidas Compensatorias - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Afeccíon a Red Natura 2000 - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de caracterización de avifauna - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Resumen No Técnico - FV Tagus
Related public register
18/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio acústico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de Actuaciones Arqueológicas - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Afección Forestal - FV Tagus
Related sub-project
CAPARACENA ALLOCATION REPOWEREU FL

Inside the project

How and Why

Ensure a stable supply of energy

Why

  • Strengthening Europe’s energy autonomy
  • Reduce greenhouse gas emission
  • Increased demand for cleaner forms of energy.

How

  • A €1 billion framework loan to finance many renewable energy projects
  • A network of 19 solar photovoltaic power plants and three onshore wind farms across Spain, Portugal, and Germany
  • New innovative technologies, such as hybridisation with a battery system, to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply.

Sectors & Countries

Germany Italy Portugal Spain Germany Italy Portugal Spain Global development Climate and environment Energy

Impact

Boosting Europe’s energy autonomy

  • Up to 4 terawatt-hours of electricity, equal to the annual consumption of over one million households
  • 70% of the plants will be in rural areas affected by industrial transition to net zero and regions with lower per capita income than EU average.
Massive solar and wind capacity and transmission networks across Europe.

Play video

2:15

custom-preview

Story

Repowering Europe

We offer training to people in these regions, giving them the knowledge and skills to operate, build, and work in solar power plants and wind farms.
Jaime Celaya

business developer, Iberdrola

Jaime Celaya had always wanted to work in the renewable energy market, because of its impact on society. So, following his studies and some early professional experience, he joined Iberdrola, the largest energy company in Europe by market capitalization and a leader in renewables. In his role as a business developer, he evaluates, selects, and implements new energy projects that will help Iberdrola reach its goal of zero emissions by 2040.

“It is a very dynamic and active sector, with new technologies, new mechanisms, new techniques appearing day-to-day,” he says. “Every day, I learn something new and acquire more knowledge.”

Celaya will be working on Iberdrola’s ambitious plan to build an extensive network of 19 solar photovoltaic power plants and three onshore wind farms across Spain, Portugal and Germany.

Iberdrola
Developing renewables across Spain, Italy and Portugal will impact these countries and the European Union’s effort to tackle climate change, while increasing energy security.
Elena Cuadros

renewable energy engineer, European Investment Bank

A new burst renewable of energy for Spain

Incorporating renewable energy into our grids is difficult, because it doesn’t generate electricity consistently. Unlike fossil-fuel or hydropower plants that generate electricity on demand, solar panels and wind turbines rely on weather conditions and location. This means they produce varying and partially predictable amounts of electricity, making it hard for our energy grids to maintain a stable and consistent supply. This is the so-called renewable integration challenge.

To tackle this issue, some of Iberdrola’s photovoltaic projects will include hybridisation with a battery system — combining two different sources, like wind and solar, with energy storage to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply.

In 2023, the European Investment Bank backed another two Spanish companies, Red Eléctrica and Solaria,  to boost Spain’s green transition and support Europe’s energy security.

Solaria

€17

billion

EIB investments in energy projects in 2022

Related media

4 December 2023

Repowering Europe

Three Spanish projects strengthen Europe’s energy autonomy with solar and wind capacity and transmission networks.
Climate Climate finance Renewable energy InvestEU Energy efficiency Germany European Union Climate and environment Energy
3 February 2023

Powering Croatia

Croatia’s energy transition makes headway, as several energy projects ensure secure energy supply and improve lives in Zagreb
Infrastructure Climate Decarbonisation Croatia European Union Climate and environment Energy
12 December 2022

Turning up wind power

The turbine maker Vestas is investing heavily in research and development to improve performance and exploit wind power in more extreme environments.
Infrastructure Climate Decarbonisation Denmark European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
Links
Data sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Valbuena - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de la prospección arqueológica enmarcada en la obra - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Adenda Modificación No Sustancial - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Manantiales - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Fuentes - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Adenda: Modificación de proyecto
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas II - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Resumen Ejecutivo
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas III - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Peñarrubia - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
31/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Casetona - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Salinas I - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
04/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ballestas - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto- FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Campos Electromagnéticos - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio socioeconómico frente al Reto Demográfico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Impacto paisajístico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Los Efectos Sinérgicos y Acumulativos
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Medidas Compensatorias - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Afeccíon a Red Natura 2000 - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de caracterización de avifauna - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Resumen No Técnico - FV Tagus
Related public register
18/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Estudio acústico - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN - Informe de Actuaciones Arqueológicas - FV Tagus
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IBERDROLA REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN´- Estudio de Afección Forestal - FV Tagus
Related press
Spain: Iberdrola signs €1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
Related story
Repowering Europe

Related projects and stories
19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Photogallery

Spain: Iberdrola signs €1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
Iberdeola RepowerEU Framework Loan
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications