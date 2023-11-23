Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN

Innovative financing sparks change in Milan education

A new primary school in the suburbs of Milan illustrates how innovative financing can push forward education and improve learning

Status
First signature
Signed
22/12/2016
Amount
EUR 908,393,003.52
Countries
Italy
Sector(s)
Education
Amount
€ 908,393,003.52
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 908,393,003.52
Education : € 908,393,003.52
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 163,654,679.6
24/11/2015 : € 294,738,323.92
23/07/2015 : € 450,000,000
Data sheet
SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Release date
10 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2015
20140506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCHOOL UPGRADE EXTRAORDINARY PROGRAMME
MINISTERO UNIVERSITA E RICERCASCIENTIFICA E TECNOLOGICA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 940 million
EUR 1672 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme loan for safety, energy efficiency and upgrade of primary and secondary education infrastructure in Italy.

Improving the learning environment for students and working conditions for teachers reinforces the formation of human capital. An estimated share of 35% of the investments will take place in less-developed regions in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. During appraisal the Bank’s services will review the procedures in place to guarantee the implementation of the applicable EU directives on environmental matters, notably with specific attention to Directive 2011/92/EU.
Overall a positive impact is expected on education and social cohesion as the new School Strategy aims to put schools at the centre of community life, as well as to combat forms of social exclusion and degradation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts to be implemented have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EC and 1992/12/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
29 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59389380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140506
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
180383249
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140506
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Inside the project

How and Why

Support teaching and improve students’ education

Why

  • Ensure that millions of euros in investment are deployed in a way that best supports learning and helps children acquire the skills they will need in the future
  • Improve the quality of education in Italy by providing better infrastructure and equipment to schools
  • Reduce teacher and student anxiety about moving into a new school and cut down the time teachers spend adapting to a new space

How

  • An innovative approach to finance education infrastructure which supports teaching and improves students’ education
  • The education research institute INDIRE helped Viscontini School teachers and other staff adapt to the new school
  • The University of Milan-Bicocca provided two years of coaching, support and guidance to help teachers feel comfortable in the new environment

Sectors & Countries

Italy Italy Global development

Impact

Safer and healthier environments for children

  • Learning takes place everywhere, and school buildings create opportunities for students to learn throughout the day
  • Teachers use the new space and flexibility to respond to the unique way each child learns
  • Improvements in school buildings also produce energy savings, safer and healthier environments for children.

€9 billion

in education infrastructure EIB loans in the last 5 years.

Play video

3:30

custom-preview

Story

A pilot project in education infrastructure

The Viscontini reconstruction is part of a national programme to upgrade schools, which is financed in large part by the European Investment Bank through the national development bank, Cassa depositi e prestiti. The EU bank is loaning €1.255 billion to the project, while the Council of Europe Development Bank is providing €300 million.

The pilot project co-financed by the two banks tests the feasibility of a new approach to financing education infrastructure that focuses on student learning.

The new Viscontini School features high ceilings, plenty of windows or glass walls, and a fluid structure with few internal walls or classrooms shut off behind doors. Sliding panels also allow the configuration of classrooms to be modified. School’s corridors are wider and easier to navigate.

We judge our success on our students’ success
Cristina Colombo

primary teacher, Viscontini School

Teachers play a key role to get students prepared for life after school
Yael Duthilleul

education technical advisor, the Council of Europe Development Bank

Building a modern school

1 270

square metres

of green space divided into thematic areas.

The new Viscontini school, which educates children aged 6 to 11, opened in June 2021. The spaces were built with sustainable materials and ensure good ventilation. Overall, the new school contains:

  • 20 classrooms and eight laboratories, including special facilities for music, science and art
  • a space dedicated to environmental education
  • a gym with a climbing wall and bleachers with 450 seats
  • an auditorium with 100 seats
  • photovoltaic panels on the roof, which reduces energy consumption and the building’s environmental impact.

23 November 2023

The school that thinks differently

A new primary school in the suburbs of Milan illustrates how innovative EIB-CEB financing can push forward education and improve learning.
Education and training Italy European Union Social infrastructure
21 December 2023

How the Finns do it

Finland consistently tops the PISA rankings for education. Here’s how they are using cutting-edge school design to modernise learning and improve outcomes.
Finland European Union
30 July 2020

Development Solutions: Air, food and education

Education is at the heart of sustainable development, fighting violence, achieving more gender equality and boosting economic growth. Here are some projects in Tunisia, Ecuador and Serbia
Institutional Partners Economic resilience Migration Education and training Development solutions Montenegro EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Social infrastructure
19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

