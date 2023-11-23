Innovative financing sparks change in Milan education

We judge our success on our students’ success
Programme loan for safety, energy efficiency and upgrade of primary and secondary education infrastructure in Italy.
Improving the learning environment for students and working conditions for teachers reinforces the formation of human capital. An estimated share of 35% of the investments will take place in less-developed regions in Italy.
Schools are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. During appraisal the Bank’s services will review the procedures in place to guarantee the implementation of the applicable EU directives on environmental matters, notably with specific attention to Directive 2011/92/EU.
Overall a positive impact is expected on education and social cohesion as the new School Strategy aims to put schools at the centre of community life, as well as to combat forms of social exclusion and degradation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts to be implemented have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EC and 1992/12/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Support teaching and improve students’ education
Why
- Ensure that millions of euros in investment are deployed in a way that best supports learning and helps children acquire the skills they will need in the future
- Improve the quality of education in Italy by providing better infrastructure and equipment to schools
- Reduce teacher and student anxiety about moving into a new school and cut down the time teachers spend adapting to a new space
How
- An innovative approach to finance education infrastructure which supports teaching and improves students’ education
- The education research institute INDIRE helped Viscontini School teachers and other staff adapt to the new school
- The University of Milan-Bicocca provided two years of coaching, support and guidance to help teachers feel comfortable in the new environment
Teachers play a key role to get students prepared for life after school
