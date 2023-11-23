Innovative financing sparks change in Milan education

The Viscontini reconstruction is part of a national programme to upgrade schools, which is financed in large part by the European Investment Bank through the national development bank, Cassa depositi e prestiti. The EU bank is loaning €1.255 billion to the project, while the Council of Europe Development Bank is providing €300 million.

The pilot project co-financed by the two banks tests the feasibility of a new approach to financing education infrastructure that focuses on student learning.

The new Viscontini School features high ceilings, plenty of windows or glass walls, and a fluid structure with few internal walls or classrooms shut off behind doors. Sliding panels also allow the configuration of classrooms to be modified. School’s corridors are wider and easier to navigate.