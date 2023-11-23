Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
After the demolition of their old school in northern Milan, Viscontini pupils were asked to draw the new building the way they wished it to be. A creative little girl named Vittoria imagined her future “scuola dei colori” (“school of colours”) with yellow, red, green, blue and yellow squares.

Vittoria’s drawing inspired architects and designers of the new school building. Colourful, spacious and bright, Viscontini School is now a largely open plan with few internal walls or classrooms shut off behind doors. This is no traditional school.



Vittoria, a student at the new Viscontini School, drew a picture of the school as she wished it to be.

Recent studies have shown that a student’s performance is enhanced by a school with a better physical environment, including natural light, high ceilings, good air quality and steady temperature. Improvements in school buildings also produce energy savings, safer and healthier environments for children .

However, financing for schools has historically meant just providing money for buildings. There is little thought for how the design will impact their use. But “education infrastructure, pedagogical practices and other education investments need to be conceived from the beginning as a single, intertwined process,” says Silvia Guallar Artal, an economist in the European Investment Bank’s education team.

Guallar and her colleague from the Council of Europe Development Bank, Yael Duthilleul, are working on an innovative approach to finance  education infrastructure projects to ensure that millions, and sometimes billions, of euros in investment are deployed in a way that best supports learning and helps children acquire the skills they will need in the future.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has invested more than €9 billion in education infrastructure in the last five years, 97% of which was spent within the European Union. It’s important the infrastructure is effective and provides real educational value for money.



With photovoltaic panels on the roof and a reduced energy consumption, the Viscontini School building has a low environmental impact. It was also designed to guarantee excellent acoustic quality and to ensure good natural lighting inside.

A pilot project in education infrastructure

Like many countries, Italy invests a lot in school buildings (new schools, kindergartens and pre-schools, canteens and sports facilities, safety) and innovative digital learning environments and tools.

The Viscontini reconstruction is part of a national programme to upgrade schools, which is financed in large part by the European Investment Bank through the national development bank, Cassa depositi e prestiti. The EU bank is loaning €1.255 billion to the project, while the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) is providing €300 million.

The pilot project co-financed by EIB and CEB tests the feasibility of a new approach to financing education infrastructure that focuses on student learning.  The pilot project involves two schools in Italy and two in Finland. The Milan municipality proposed including the Viscontini school in the pilot project because the design process had included innovative elements, such as consulting with the local community and coaching teachers on how to use the new spaces.

Guallar and Duthilleul, along with a group of experts, are following the building or renovating of schools in Italy and Finland to understand better how new buildings are conceived and then later used.



Andrea Di Muro, fifth grade pupil at Viscontini School, appreciates the two outdoor classrooms and the auditorium – his dream is to become an actor or a screen writer.

The idea behind the new financing approach, called the Constructing Education framework, is to ensure that the design and construction process takes into account the learning environments that best support teaching and improve students’ education. This includes helping teachers prepare new teaching methods for the new spaces.

The goal is to reduce teacher and student anxiety about moving into a new school and to cut down the time teachers spend adapting to a new space.  The Constructing Education framework calls for the budgets of new school buildings to include funds for teacher training, consultation with educators and post-occupancy evaluation surveys to better understand what kinds of spaces work best.

Design alone doesn’t affect learning, but good teaching does

  • Yael Duthilleul - Education Technical Advisor at the Council of Europe Development Bank

Duthilleul explains that it’s crucial to identify – along with the school’s design, construction and moving in process – all the tools and skills that teachers and students need to take full advantage of the new spaces. “Design alone doesn’t affect learning, but good teaching does,” says Duthilleul, “Teachers play a key role to get students prepared for life after school.” In short, the school’s design needs to be tailored to the way teachers and students will use it.

Duthilleul and Guallar have been working with the Milan municipality and the National Institute for Documentation, Innovation and Educational Research (INDIRE) to test the feasibility of the Constructing Education framework in Italy. Schools participating in the pilot will complete a set of surveys before and after moving-in into the new building.

The surveys will collect information on the difficulties teachers and administrators face when adjusting to the new building, how these issues can be avoided in the future, and the overall experience of teaching and learning in the new space.

“It is a conceptual effort that forces us to revise some of our practices,” says Cristiano Scevola, public policy officer in the Milan municipality’s Education Department. “We are monitoring how the school communities behave in appropriating the new spaces, the difficulties they have and the transformative ideas that come out of this process.”

Representatives of the Italian pilot project’s representatives, together with their Finnish colleagues, Guallar, Duthilleul and city officials, shared the main takeaways at the conference “Implementing the Constructing Education Framework" in Järvenpää, Finland, on 15 and 16 November 2023.



Giovanna Franco, a teacher at the Viscontini Primary School, is proud to show all the colourful artwork made by her pupils.

The new Viscontini school features high ceilings, plenty of windows or glass walls with glazing, and a fluid structure with few internal walls or classrooms shut off behind doors. Sliding panels also allow the configuration of classrooms to be modified.

“I like this flexibility a lot. Pupils and teachers from different classrooms can easily work together,” says Giovanna Franco, a teacher at Viscontini. Viscontini teachers and administrators hope that encouraging children to collaborate in wide-open settings will equip them to think more flexibly on diverse topics later in life.

The changes aren’t restricted to the learning spaces. Areas where students gather at break and lunchtimes have also been rethought. Because children travel between classrooms all the time, the school’s corridors are wider and easier to navigate. Larger corridors have taken away the nooks and crannies where bullies can operate out of view.



Irene Botti, fifth grade pupil at Viscontini School, loves playing with her friends after school in the Trenno Park, which creates a sense of community.

The school building is immersed in the 150-acre Trenno Park, the largest park in Milan, near the San Siro football stadium. Several buildings, the gym, the auditorium and the library have independent access so they can be used by neighbourhood residents outside school hours.

The new school, which educates children aged 6 to 11, opened in June 2021. The spaces were built with sustainable materials and ensure good ventilation. Overall, the new school contains:

  • 20 classrooms and eight laboratories, including special facilities for music, science and art;
  • a space dedicated to environmental education;
  • a gym with a climbing wall and bleachers with 450 seats;
  • an auditorium with 100 seats;
  • photovoltaic panels on the roof, which reduces energy consumption and the building’s environmental impact;
  • 1 270 square metres of green space divided into thematic areas, such as a playground, a vegetable garden and two outdoor classrooms.

Teachers and children were afraid to even put a pin on the wall

  • Cristina Colombo - Primary teacher at Viscontini School

New challenges and opportunities

When primary teacher Cristina Colombo heard the city planned to demolish her school, she was floored. “My mum had been a pupil there and so was I,” she says. The school felt like home, but unfortunately it contained asbestos. She had to let it go.

Colombo watched the school’s eight-year reconstruction from her home near via Viscontini, on Milan’s northern outskirts. When Colombo, Franco and their colleagues arrived at the new school in September 2021, they felt apprehensive. They were aware of the challenges and the opportunities the new spaces held.



Teacher Cristina Colombo in front of the Viscontini School. Behind her, the raised beds with flowers and vegetables grown by students.

It can be difficult to move from a familiar environment into an unfamiliar one. The first week after the move was both exciting and disorientating for children. They stumbled around looking for their classrooms. The building felt huge and cold. Franco says she “used to take pupils by the hand and guide them to the class.”

“Teachers and children were afraid to even put a pin on the wall,” Colombo remembers.

The education research institute INDIRE helped Viscontini teachers and other staff adapt to these new spaces. The University of Milan-Bicocca also provided two years of vital coaching, support and guidance to help teachers feel comfortable in the new environment, with funding provided by the Milan municipality.

Researchers from the University of Milan Bicocca divided pupils and their teachers into working groups to explore ways of using the new laboratories, classrooms, outdoor and common spaces. “We needed this guidance,” Franco says. “I don’t know how we would have done without.”

The groups tested new furniture, tried different layouts for the new classrooms and visited other schools for inspiration. The new information pushed teachers to re-examine how they were teaching.

“The support of INDIRE and of Milan-Bicocca University was crucial,” Colombo says. “I wished this started even earlier to get us better prepared for the new school.”



Massimo Di Tonno, fifth grade pupil at Viscontini School, shows his work at the science lab. “I love having lessons in the outdoor classrooms and also the huge park around the school.”

Let it grow

Italy was the first country in the world to make sustainability and the climate crisis part of the educational curriculum. Students spend one hour a week studying global warming and humans’ influence on the planet. Viscontini’s pupils enjoy a whole classroom dedicated to environmental education.

The school is also using the new green space in a non-traditional way. Gardening connects children to nature, but it requires a commitment from the whole school so that pupils and staff can carve out time to maintain the garden. Children choose the seeds and then watch them grow.

We judge our success on our students’ success

  • Cristina Colombo - Primary teacher at Viscontini School

Two open-air classrooms have been set up near a group of raised beds, which in May contained blooming flowers. The pupils were involved in many aspects of creating their outdoor classrooms, from site planning to maintenance.

“When my pupils feel a bit low energy, we all go outside for class – if the weather allows – and start hoeing the garden,” Franco says. Outdoor learning benefits kids in many ways, by reducing stress, lifting moods and boosting concentration.



Alessandra Nedkov Fierro, fifth grade pupil at the Viscontini School, stops and smells the flowers she and her school-friends planted. “I’m happy most of the time in my new school.”

Viscontini School aims to become a model, exemplifying ideas and practices that can be used nationwide. However, there is no single solution to improving school environments and learning. A design that works in an urban school, for example, may not work in a more rural environment.

For Colombo and Franco, a sense of home has returned at via Viscontini. The way teachers approach learning, however, has shifted. One of the tenets behind the Constructing Education framework is that learning takes place everywhere, and school buildings need to create opportunities for students to learn throughout the day. 

Teachers also use the new space and flexibility to be able to respond to the unique way each child learns. Instead of being bystanders stuck in a row of desks, children are now seen as co-authors of their education, embracing their unique set of skills and exploring topics that motivate them to learn.

“We judge our success on our students’ success,” Colombo says.

About the author

Chiara Robotti
Chiara Robotti

Behind every project are people with their stories. I bring these stories to life, showing how the European Investment Bank’s work makes a difference in communities around the world.

Show more

Share

Related tags

  • Education and training
  • Italy
  • Social infrastructure

