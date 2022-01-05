Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)

Modernising the Cairo metro

New metro line in Egypt’s capital cuts congestion and carbon emissions

Status
First signature
Signed
15/09/2016
Amount
EUR 600,000,000
Countries
Egypt
Sector(s)
Transport
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 600,000,000
Transport : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/11/2012 : € 200,000,000
29/12/2015 : € 200,000,000
15/09/2016 : € 200,000,000
Data sheet
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/11/2012
20100613
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
National Authority for Tunnels (NAT)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 2418 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension of Line 3 (Phase 3) of the Cairo Metro with 17 km to serve the main transportation corridors of urban greater Cairo.

The project is part of the Greater Cairo's Transport Master Plan and is expected to greatly reinforce the public transport system in this area, thus promoting a positive modal shift from private cars and therefore alleviating congestion and associated environmental problems, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended, leaving it up to the competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required or not. A full ESIA is required for metro projects by the Egyptian legislation, including public consultation. The Promoter is at an early stage of the EIA process and in the preparation of the project's resettlement related documents. The Bank shall verify if the EIA process, including public consultation, is carried out in accordance to the Bank's environmental and social requirements and that appropriate mitigation and compensation measures are properly identified and adopted as part of an Environmental and Social Management Plan. The legal and policy framework for compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation under the project is defined by the relevant Egyptian laws and regulations and by EIB's guidance note on involuntary resettlement. An acceptable progress on these aspects will include the preparation of a Resettlement Framework (RF) and a Resettlement Action plan (RAP).

The project has to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement, in particular as established in Directives 2004/17/EU and 2004/18/EU, and with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. As usual, the Bank will include a clause to this effect in the finance contract. The Promoter has already started the procurement process by launching the prequalification processes for both the consultancy services for works supervision and for the construction works. The Bank has reviewed the corresponding prequalification documents and has provided its comments. Both tender notices have been published in Egyptian newspapers and in the OJEU. During appraisal, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter will be analysed in order to ensure that the project is being procured on the basis of an open and international competition and in line with the principles of transparency and fairness. The procurement plan of the Promoter will also be carefully analysed.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47048404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100613
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47052553
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100613
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47050790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100613
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47048709
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100613
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Publication Date
29 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54885885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100613
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Publication Date
9 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66530980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100613
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Inside the project

How and Why

Disconnecting transport from pollution

Why

  • Reduce pollution and noise
  • More efficient transport
  • Climate action with clean energy (electric-powered transport)
  • Gender equality – women feel safer using new metro
  • Helps employment and education

How

  • Encouraging people to leave cars at home and to use the metro cuts down on emissions and traffic noise
  • Fewer cars on the road means fewer traffic jams
  • Electric trains are better for the environment
  • When women feel safer using public transport, they can get better jobs and an improved education

Sectors & Countries

Egypt Egypt Climate and environment Global development Energy

Impact

Leaving cars at home

  • Several million people use the Cairo metro each day
  • Modern, clean and comfortable public transport
  • Affordable transport
  • Reduction in carbon emissions from fossil fuels
The metro is one of the greatest projects in Egypt. The metro has been made very simple, safe and easy for everyone.
Walid Al-Arif Billah

Cairo resident

Play video

2:52

custom-preview

Story

Leaving cars at home

We are helping many sectors in Egypt, but our transport projects alone improve the environment, the economy, people’s lives, jobs, education, and health care.
Tarek Mohammed

projects officer, European Investment Bank, Cairo office

Kristeen Emad, who works in the accounts department at Cairo Tower, the best place for a panoramic view of the city from nearly 200 metres up, says the recent expansion and improvement of the Cairo metro makes life easier. There are too many cars and other vehicles on the roads, she says.

“If there is a lot of traffic, I always take the metro, as I know it will save me a lot of time and effort getting from one point to another,” she says. “If a trip normally takes an hour in a car or bus, the metro may take half an hour.”

Cairo’s metro system opened in 1987 and was one of the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East. Several metro lines cover a large part of the city and carry millions of passengers each day.

The European Investment Bank helped to expand many parts of the metro and has been assisting other big transport projects for more than four decades. In 2021, the Bank announced it would invest more than €1 billion on metro and tram projects in Cairo and Alexandria over five years.

Line 3 is as modern as any metro service in the world, with air conditioning, security and lighting, modern ticket booths and separate cars for women. In 2023, the Bank is working on a new investment to expand and modernize line 1 of Cairo’s metro.

Today in Cairo, many people can’t imagine not having a metro. From an economic point of view, the metro is very important in cutting down on congestion and helping people get to their jobs.
Ahmed Beltagui

engineer for energy and transport project, European Union Cairo office

Story

Ancient monuments, modern metro

Noura Saad works as a librarian in Giza, on the west bank of the Nile near the famous Sphinx and the Great Pyramid. For many years, she used a car or bus to get work, battling traffic jams and delays. Today, her commute is very different.

"The metro, for me, is the fastest way in Cairo's traffic, as I save more than an hour when I take the metro to work,” says Saad. "It is indispensable for most of my trips, to escape from Cairo's transport congestion and avoid using buses or taxis."

When Saad takes the metro from her home in Al Marj, 30 kilometres from her job, she avoids using a car or bus and no longer wastes two hours or more in traffic.

The transport changes are also good for the climate. There is a considerable need to reduce car use in Cairo, one of most congested cities in the world, where air pollution is often higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommendations.

€1

billion

The EIB plans to invest more than €1 billion on metro and tram projects in Cairo and Alexandria over five years

Related media

5 January 2022

Ancient monuments, modern metro

Egypt green transport projects transform travel in two of Africa’s biggest cities, Cairo and Alexandria. Here’s how Egypt plans to make big cities sustainable
Urban development Transport Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
19 April 2022

A drive to develop

In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
9 December 2020

Egypt Puts People at the Heart of Green Economy Transition

How Egypt is shifting the green recovery narrative from a focus on the threat to the opportunities of growth and collaboration
22 November 2019

Four decades in Egypt

From massive transport projects to loans for small businesses, the European Investment Bank has backed Egyptian development since 1979.
Related projects and stories
19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

