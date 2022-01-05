Modernising the Cairo metro

Kristeen Emad, who works in the accounts department at Cairo Tower, the best place for a panoramic view of the city from nearly 200 metres up, says the recent expansion and improvement of the Cairo metro makes life easier. There are too many cars and other vehicles on the roads, she says.

“If there is a lot of traffic, I always take the metro, as I know it will save me a lot of time and effort getting from one point to another,” she says. “If a trip normally takes an hour in a car or bus, the metro may take half an hour.”

Cairo’s metro system opened in 1987 and was one of the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East. Several metro lines cover a large part of the city and carry millions of passengers each day.

The European Investment Bank helped to expand many parts of the metro and has been assisting other big transport projects for more than four decades. In 2021, the Bank announced it would invest more than €1 billion on metro and tram projects in Cairo and Alexandria over five years.

Line 3 is as modern as any metro service in the world, with air conditioning, security and lighting, modern ticket booths and separate cars for women. In 2023, the Bank is working on a new investment to expand and modernize line 1 of Cairo’s metro.