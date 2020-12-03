Supporting a green, just transition

In Poland renewable energy gets a boost as a change in legislation attracts international investors—and shows the way for the green transition

Along a 50 km stretch of the Baltic Coast in Poland, 29 wind turbines are under construction. Their tall, white towers overlook picturesque hillsides populated by moose, deer and rabbits. When they’re completed, they’ll supply enough clean electricity to power 138 000 Polish homes.

The Ignitis wind farms in Pomerania are part of a new move towards clean energy in Poland, a country that still obtains almost all its energy from polluting coal. The European Investment Bank signed three Polish wind farm loans in 2020 and a solar power deal, too. “Poland is under some pressure, because of climate change,” says Roland Schulze, managerial advisor for low-carbon energy technologies in the European Investment Bank’s renewable energy division. “The European Investment Bank is at the forefront in helping Poland transform its energy sector.”