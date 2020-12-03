Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
LE POMERANIA WIND FARM

Supporting a green, just transition

The project will generate clean energy in a cohesion region historically dependent on coal.

Status
First signature
Signed
09/03/2020
Amount
EUR 59,816,377.62
Countries
Poland
Sector(s)
Energy
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 59,816,377.62
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 59,816,377.62
Energy : € 59,816,377.62
Signature date(s)
9/03/2020 : € 59,816,377.62
Summary sheet

Release date
6 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/03/2020
20180740
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LE POMERANIA WIND FARM
UAB IGNITIS GRUPE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 258 million (EUR 60 million)
PLN 581 million (EUR 134 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance a 94 MW onshore wind farm located in the northern part of Poland in Pomeranian Voivodship, approximately 50 km from the coastline of the Bay of Gdansk.

The project will contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. The project is located in a Cohesion priority region. It is therefore eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and (c) common interest. The financing of this project would contribute to the EIB's lending priority policy on social cohesion, renewable energy and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Windfarms falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the Member States shall determine whether the project shall be made subject to an assessment based on defined criteria. According to national legislation, windfarms exceeding certain criteria are subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This was the case for the project. The environmental studies for the EIA process were undertaken and the competent authorities have granted approval containing requirements to mitigate environmental impacts accordingly. Residual impacts were classified of small magnitude and low significance.

The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures will apply. Equipment and works will be purchased through at least two contracts ?one for supply and installation of turbines, others for infrastructure works (Balance of Plant), electrical works etc.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Inside the project

How & why

Supporting a green, just transition

Why

  • To combat climate change we need to stop burning coal to produce electricity and use renewable sources instead
  • Lower income regions dependent on coal need new industries so that they don’t lose out in the EU’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy

How

  • Wind farms generate electricity without emitting CO2
  • The project supports job creation in the green energy sector in a cohesion priority region historically dependent on coal

Sectors & Countries

Poland Global development Climate and environment Energy

Impact

Electricity and nature, side by side

  • The wind turbines financed will have the capacity to generate up to 103 MW, enabling them to provide clean, CO2-free power to more than 60 000 households at peak times.
  • The investment is in a cohesion priority region that is historically dependent on coal.

60,000

Households

with CO2-free power at peak times

PLAY VIDEO

0:55

custom-preview

Story

Green Deal in motion

138,000

Polish homes

Supplied with clean electricity

In Poland renewable energy gets a boost as a change in legislation attracts international investors—and shows the way for the green transition

Along a 50 km stretch of the Baltic Coast in Poland, 29 wind turbines are under construction. Their tall, white towers overlook picturesque hillsides populated by moose, deer and rabbits. When they’re completed, they’ll supply enough clean electricity to power 138 000 Polish homes.

The Ignitis wind farms in Pomerania are part of a new move towards clean energy in Poland, a country that still obtains almost all its energy from polluting coal. The European Investment Bank signed three Polish wind farm loans in 2020 and a solar power deal, too. “Poland is under some pressure, because of climate change,” says Roland Schulze, managerial advisor for low-carbon energy technologies in the European Investment Bank’s renewable energy division. “The European Investment Bank is at the forefront in helping Poland transform its energy sector.”

"I’m very proud of the way our wind farm shows that nature and electricity generation can exist side by side. In Poland, electricity has so often not been good for nature."
Diana Kazakevic

Head of the Poland region, Ignitis Group

New Poland renewable energy deals

The Ignitis project was one of the first deals to be made under a new law designed to encourage renewable energy in Poland. “Poland is becoming almost a trendy country for renewable energy investment,” says Diana  Kazakevic, head of the Poland region for Ignitis Group, the Lithuanian energy company listed in Vilnius and London that’s building the wind farm.

Ignitis

The European Commission’s plan to combat climate change, which it announced in 2020, is based on a commitment to make Europe a net-zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050 and makes significant provisions to ensure that regions currently dependent on fossil fuels should not be left behind by the transition to clean technology.

Related media

3 December 2020

Green Deal in motion

In Poland renewable energy gets a boost as a change in legislation attracts international investors—and shows the way for the green transition
Climate Climate finance Solar power Poland European Union Climate and environment Energy
