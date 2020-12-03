"I’m very proud of the way our wind farm shows that nature and electricity generation can exist side by side. In Poland, electricity has so often not been good for nature."
The project will finance a 94 MW onshore wind farm located in the northern part of Poland in Pomeranian Voivodship, approximately 50 km from the coastline of the Bay of Gdansk.
The project will contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. The project is located in a Cohesion priority region. It is therefore eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and (c) common interest. The financing of this project would contribute to the EIB's lending priority policy on social cohesion, renewable energy and climate action.
Windfarms falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the Member States shall determine whether the project shall be made subject to an assessment based on defined criteria. According to national legislation, windfarms exceeding certain criteria are subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This was the case for the project. The environmental studies for the EIA process were undertaken and the competent authorities have granted approval containing requirements to mitigate environmental impacts accordingly. Residual impacts were classified of small magnitude and low significance.
The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures will apply. Equipment and works will be purchased through at least two contracts ?one for supply and installation of turbines, others for infrastructure works (Balance of Plant), electrical works etc.
Supporting a green, just transition
Why
- To combat climate change we need to stop burning coal to produce electricity and use renewable sources instead
- Lower income regions dependent on coal need new industries so that they don’t lose out in the EU’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy
How
- Wind farms generate electricity without emitting CO2
- The project supports job creation in the green energy sector in a cohesion priority region historically dependent on coal
Green Deal in motion
