OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION

A geothermal model for African green energy

Kenya leads Africa in geothermal power, which can help countries bypass the polluting stage of industrial development

Status
First signature
Signed
04/09/2017
Amount
EUR 41,151,927.4
Countries
Kenya
Sector(s)
Energy
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,151,927.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 41,151,927.4
Energy : € 41,151,927.4
Signature date(s)
4/09/2017 : € 41,151,927.4
Data sheet
OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Summary sheet
OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Summary sheet

Release date
7 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/09/2017
20150459
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
KENYA ELECTRICITY GENERATING COMPANY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 72 million
EUR 311 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the extension of the existing 140 MW Olkaria I Unit 4 & 5 geothermal power plant with an additional 70 MW turbine (Unit 6), the necessary wells, steam-gathering system and interconnection facilities.

The project will help meet growing electricity demand at a competitive cost. Its economic benefits include increased power generation, improved security of supply (geothermal power is unaffected by annual hydrological conditions), reduced national dependence on imported fossil fuels for electricity generation, fewer emissions associated with conventional thermal generation and additional operational flexibility with the greater Olkaria geothermal generation park.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located inside the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority. Kenyan law requires a full EIA. An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) has been established for the new unit and has been approved and a respective licence issued by the NEMA (National Environmental Management Authority). As with the other units of Olkaria I power station, the project lies in the Hells Gate National Park, where there is no human settlement. The Bank will ensure that the project complies with its environmental and social standards.

The promoter is a utility majority-owned by the Government of Kenya. For the project it will adopt open competitive tendering procedures and envisages publication in the Official Journal of the EU for the main contracts. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The Government of Kenya, in its Vision 2030 development programme launched in 2008, has identified energy as being one of the key enablers to attain 10% GDP growth target. The project will provide renewable energy to bridge the existing gap between energy demand and supply in Kenya and it will help mitigate the impact of climate change. The investment is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 7 "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all".

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - 70MW Additional Unit 6 geothermal powerplant
Publication Date
22 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63951928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - For the drilling of 80 Geothermal Steam production Wells
Publication Date
23 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65357527
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - NTS of the ESIA for the Additional Unit 6 Powerplant
Publication Date
22 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65362518
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION - EIA for the drilling of 80 Geothermal Steam Production Wells
Publication Date
22 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65369919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Publication Date
25 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67483700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252644842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150459
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Summary sheet
OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION
Data sheet
OLKARIA I GEOTHERMAL EXTENSION

Inside the project

How and Why

Africa’s energy leader

Why

  • Geothermal power offers clean energy
  • Reduces fossil fuel emissions
  • Helps Kenya become an African leader in renewable energy

How

  • Kenya expands geothermal energy and exports technical knowledge
  • Kenya’s Vision 2030 plan aims for country to use 100% renewable energy by 2030
  • The success of geothermal helps Kenya invest in other green energy, such as hydropower and solar parks

Sectors & Countries

Kenya Kenya Climate and environment Global development Energy

Impact

More green power

  • Geothermal operations produce more than 40% of Kenya’s power
  • Renewable sources supply more than 90% of Kenya’s electricity
  • Reduction in fossil fuel emissions
Without geothermal energy, it would be very hard for this country to meet its power demand.
Peketsa Mangi

general manager at the Olkaria site in Kenya

Play video

0:47

custom-preview

Story

Leaping past the climate polluting stage

If you see what we have done in the past in this country, you just say to yourself, ‘We can do much more in the future.'
XN Iraki

professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi

He grew up in rural Kenya without power in a home lit by smoky lanterns, but Peketsa Mangi is now general manager of geothermal development in Kenya at the Olkaria site, one of the largest geothermal operations in the world.

Since the 1950s, “Kenya is the pioneer of geothermal progress in Africa,” says Mangi, who is standing in the middle of a lush field in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley with plumes of thick  steam belching noisily up from the earth behind him. 

Olkaria’s geothermal plants tap the earth’s energy by drilling several thousand metres into the ground, then capturing steam and transporting it through pipelines to drive turbines that create electricity. Big white pipes carry water or steam all around the Olkaria complex, which covers about 70 square kilometres. The pipes sit on stilts to allow animals to pass underneath, and even have loops that allow tall giraffes to wander freely. In the mornings, the giraffes eat breakfast among the trees near the geothermal buildings.

Kenya has taken a lead not just in the energy sector, but also in empowering women in this field and recognizing the resources of women.
Anna Mwangi

a geophysicist at the Olkaria site

