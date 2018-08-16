A geothermal model for African green energy

He grew up in rural Kenya without power in a home lit by smoky lanterns, but Peketsa Mangi is now general manager of geothermal development in Kenya at the Olkaria site, one of the largest geothermal operations in the world.

Since the 1950s, “Kenya is the pioneer of geothermal progress in Africa,” says Mangi, who is standing in the middle of a lush field in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley with plumes of thick steam belching noisily up from the earth behind him.