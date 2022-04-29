Just outside the small market town of Konya in the county of West Pokot, Alex Losur Angura herds goats in front of his mud hut. His colourful robe persistently gets tangled in the surrounding spiky shrubs typical of this dry area of northwest Kenya.

“When it rains it doesn’t rain very well,” Angura says. “The grass doesn’t grow. We have to migrate and move to Uganda. That is the biggest problem.”

Pastoral cattle herders like Angura move around in search of grass during the dry season. Nowadays, droughts hit the region more often because of climate change. While on the move, some animals die from hunger, disease or in cattle raids by rustlers. Herding conflicts erupt between communities, especially when Kenyan herders cross the border to the greener pastures of Uganda in search of water and fodder.

“When the animals die, we have no other way to sustain ourselves,” he says. “If the animals die, we will starve because it is the animals that we sell, so that we can buy food.”

Lately, Angura’s work has improved thanks to a new agricultural outlet store that opened in Kanyao, right next to Kenya’s western border. The shop is the latest expansion by Paves Vetagro, an agribusiness company which received financing from a European Investment Bank loan. The company offers educational services and agricultural products to farmers and livestock keepers in remote parts of northwest Kenya. At the outlet shop, local farmers and herders can purchase anything from animal feed to veterinary drugs, including vaccines, as well as farm supplies such as fertilisers, climate-smart seeds and farming equipment.